The women's final of Wimbledon for the singles title saw an army of famous faces attend. Movie stars and royals were witnesses to a historic win on Saturday as World No. 1 Ash Barty became the first Australian woman to win the Wimbledon singles title in 41 years. She defeated Czech Karolina Pliskova.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankaonline
The actress, who was dressed stylishly for the event, wore a white Fendi flowery dress with wide sleeves and a high bun.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankaonline
The actress was seen seated with her friend Natasha Poonawalla, wife of Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla, and was spotted having a great time.
Image Credit: Insta/priyankachopra
Pictures of Priyanka Chopra enjoying the game with The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton and Prince William, sitting in the front seats have gone viral on social media . The Duchess wore a Emilia Wickstead dress, while Prince William wore a traditional blue suit.
Image Credit: Insta/ priyankaonline
Hollywood star Tom Cruise was also spotted in the audience with his rumored girlfriend and Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell. The 59-year-old actor was wearing a three-piece blue suit and a taupe tie. He will next feature in Mission: Impossible 7.
Image Credit: Insta/wimbledon
Fashion designer Alexa Chung was also present, and as can be expected, was dressed to the nines in a shiny metallic blue blouse paired with beige leggings.
Image Credit: Insta/ alexachung
Famous footballer and heat-throb David Beckham was seen in a good mood as he was amongst the celebrities that flocked to the Centre Court.
Image Credit: Insta/wimbledon
Wimbledon tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were seen conversing with Kate Middleton throughout the match, along with a slew of other celebrities.
Image Credit: Insta/ wimbledon