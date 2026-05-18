The show ended with high ratings in South Korea
Singer and actor IU closed her latest drama on a career high in ratings, yet her expression at the finale told a far more complicated story. Despite the success of the series, a wave of controversies surrounding the production cast a shadow over its conclusion.
The MBC drama 21st Century Daegunbuin ended on the 16th with a nationwide viewership rating of 13.8 percent, according to Nielsen Korea, marking the highest rating of its run. The series also recorded 14.1 percent in the Seoul metropolitan area and peaked at 16.1 percent by the minute, underscoring its popularity and cultural impact. As one of the year’s most anticipated dramas, it had generated intense interest long before its premiere.
Yet the attention was accompanied by persistent criticism. Early episodes sparked debate over the performances of the lead cast, while later episodes drew complaints about repetitive palace fire sequences, narrative inconsistencies and the underdeveloped constitutional monarchy setting. Historical accuracy also became a point of contention, particularly surrounding scenes depicting the coronation and royal tea ceremonies, as reported by several Korean outlets, including The Chosun Daily.
The controversy deepened after viewers noted similarities between certain scenes and those commonly seen in Chinese historical productions, igniting heated online discussions. As criticism intensified, the production team issued a formal apology, admitting, “We failed to carefully review the world-building and historical accuracy,” and confirmed that revisions would be made for reruns and OTT releases.
Coincidentally, the same day marked IU’s birthday celebration with fans at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul, where she watched the drama’s final episode alongside attendees. Addressing fans candidly, IU said, “These days, I think a lot about taking more responsibility and doing better. If I caused even the slightest disappointment, it’s truly my fault. I can only think about improving. If there are any shortcomings, I will listen and strive to do better.” She pleaded, "Scold me more, urge me more and then I will listen more, and work hard to become a better person..."
By the end of the event, she appeared visibly emotional. “I love you. I’m sorry that I keep falling short of showing you a better side,” she told fans before bowing deeply , a moment that reportedly moved many in attendance to tears.