Coincidentally, the same day marked IU’s birthday celebration with fans at CGV Yongsan I’Park Mall in Seoul, where she watched the drama’s final episode alongside attendees. Addressing fans candidly, IU said, “These days, I think a lot about taking more responsibility and doing better. If I caused even the slightest disappointment, it’s truly my fault. I can only think about improving. If there are any shortcomings, I will listen and strive to do better.” She pleaded, "Scold me more, urge me more and then I will listen more, and work hard to become a better person..."