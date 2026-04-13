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BTS extend Billboard 200 reign as ARIRANG hits third week after star-studded Goyang finale with IU, Im Si-wan

BTS just wrapped up the Goyang leg of their tour with much success and triumph

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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This image released by Netflix shows BTS members, from left, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM in a scene from the documentary "BTS: The Return." (Netflix via AP)
This image released by Netflix shows BTS members, from left, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM in a scene from the documentary "BTS: The Return." (Netflix via AP)

It's always purple where the ARMY's are.

And that colour has filled the charts, as BTS have officially secured a Billboard 200 'triple crown,' holding the No. 1 spot for three consecutive weeks with their latest release, ARIRANG.

And if that already sounds like a milestone, it only gets bigger from here.

A league of their own

With ARIRANG, BTS have broken their own records.

The album has delivered a string of historic firsts:

  • A major milestone for Korean music: ARIRANG is the first album by a Korean artist to remain at No. 1 for more than one week, now extending its lead to three consecutive weeks.

  • A rare chart achievement: BTS are the first group to hold the Billboard 200 top spot for three straight weeks since Mumford & Sons achieved the feat in 2012.

  • A contemporary pop benchmark: They are also the first artist since Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl last year to remain No. 1 for the first three weeks of release.

The numbers back up the moment. In the week ending April 9, ARIRANG earned 124,000 equivalent album units, driven by more than 52 million on-demand streams, underscoring the group’s continued global streaming power.

To the stadium

While ARIRANG dominated the Billboard 200, BTS brought the album to life with a three-night residency at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. It was filled with memories, stunning choreography, laughs and tears as the boys returned to their real home: The stage. Some of the most emotional moments for fans included, BTS singing Spring Day, their long-standing love letter to ARMYs, and the performance of old favourites such as I Need U, and Run. The brotherhood was on full display, and fans couldn't have been happier, as the social media feeds show.

As one fan put it online: “When they’re together, it feels like they go back to being eighteen at their debut.”

The concerts were included solo artists IU, Epik High, WOODZ, LOCO, Park Hyo Shin, and Younha, alongside next-generation idols such as LE SSERAFIM, TWS, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and The8, and BABYMONSTER’s Ahyeon and Chiquita. Screen stars including Lee Jung Jae and Im Si Wan were also present.

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