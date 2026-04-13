While ARIRANG dominated the Billboard 200, BTS brought the album to life with a three-night residency at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. It was filled with memories, stunning choreography, laughs and tears as the boys returned to their real home: The stage. Some of the most emotional moments for fans included, BTS singing Spring Day, their long-standing love letter to ARMYs, and the performance of old favourites such as I Need U, and Run. The brotherhood was on full display, and fans couldn't have been happier, as the social media feeds show.