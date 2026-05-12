GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

The Perfect Crown: IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s royal romance outperforms backlash, fans call it 'the best yet'

The central idea: Is identity something you inherit, or something you claim?

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The Perfect Crown: IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s royal romance outperforms backlash, fans call it 'the best yet'

In an alternate 21st-century Korea where constitutional monarchy still shapes power and perception, The Perfect Crown arrives with polished visuals, high-stakes emotion, and hands over exactly what the K-Drama heart desires. Who doesn't want a story, featuring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, trapped in a contract marriage. That's a trope that never, truly fails, by the way (gives When The Phone Rings the side-eye). By May 9, the ratings had hit its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, quoted by Soompi, it was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday, when it jumped to an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.

Two people and two crowns

At its heart, the drama follows Seong Hui Ju, a chaebol heiress who has everything society says should equal success, wealth, beauty, intelligence, but is still boxed into the label of 'commoner' in a world obsessed with lineage.

Opposite her stands Grand Prince Yi An, the king’s second son. He's straight out of a fanfiction dream; emotionally restrained and clearly flawless. And he's the wounded soul, carrying the burden of being royal without ever truly belonging anywhere. And he's alone.

Together, they form a paradox: one has everything but no status, the other has status, but no ownership of his life.

Contract marriage for the win

And in the middle of it all, Hui Ju proposes a contract marriage to secure royal status. Obviously, that's messy. And that's the kind of K-Drama mess that fans need to see. Tension, vulnerability, yearning? Sure, why not?

Of course, the central idea: is identity something you inherit, or something you claim?

Fan verdict: The good, the bad and the ugly

If there’s one thing The Perfect Crown has made clear, it’s that viewers are invested. Moreover, the series has 12 episodes and not 16 episodes, which has left fans wishing for more. That sentiment has become almost a refrain among fans who feel the emotional arcs needed more space to breathe. The pacing, especially around the marriage-to-conflict transition, has sparked constant discussion.

The show is ending in two episodes soon, so as a disgruntled fan asks, “What do you mean they just got married for a few days and Huiju was already asking for a divorce a week later? We really could’ve had more peaceful moments…”

The demand isn’t for more plot, but for more stillness: domestic moments, slower trust-building, and seeing more fun moments.

'Too addictive'

Despite pacing critiques, audience enthusiasm remains strong, often intensely so. “Perfect Crown just might be the best recent KDrama ever! I kept cheesing hard the entire time I was watching. I need recommendations similar to it," one excited fan wrote.

Well, that's a contrast indeed. Even viewers who notice structural gaps admit they were emotionally locked in from start to finish.

More than just romance?

Some of the most resonant commentary reframes the drama beyond its surface plot: “Perfect Crown is not a story of a businesswoman and a prince. It is a story between two people who carried loneliness differently, and found freedom in each other," as one noted.

Divided opinions, undeniable momentum

Not every viewer connects with the tone. Some cite uneven chemistry or inconsistent comedic timing. Others feel the balance between satire, romance, and melodrama doesn’t always fully align.

Still, disengagement is rare. Even sceptical viewers tend to keep watching, which explains why the show continues to generate conversation well beyond its weekly episodes.

Despite divided, and very, very negative opinions sometimes, The Perfect Crown is performing exceptionally well in viewership and engagement. Ratings remain strong and consistent, supported by word-of-mouth buzz and active online discourse.

So, should you watch it?

If you prefer tightly paced storytelling with minimal emotional detours, this may feel rushed in places. But if you enjoy just a lot of messy emotions and solid romance, you're in the right place. And if nothing else, it’s the kind of drama that leaves viewers wishing for more episodes, not because it fails to conclude, but because it makes you want to stay in its world a little longer.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Writing in Korean on his Instagram story this Sunday, Jungkook addressed the technical difficulties head-on.

BTS' Jungkook apologises after Tampa glitch

2m read
This image released by Netflix shows BTS members, from left, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V, Jung Kook, and RM in a scene from the documentary "BTS: The Return." (Netflix via AP)

BTS extend Billboard 200 reign as Arirang tops charts

2m read
RM in 2.0 teaser sparks Park Seo-joon comparisons.

BTS RM's look in 2.0 teaser sparks flood of memes

2m read
BTS released their latest album, Arirang on March 20.

BTS makes history with double No. 1's on Billboard

2m read