The Perfect Crown: IU and Byeon Woo-seok’s royal romance outperforms backlash, fans call it 'the best yet'

In an alternate 21st-century Korea where constitutional monarchy still shapes power and perception, The Perfect Crown arrives with polished visuals, high-stakes emotion, and hands over exactly what the K-Drama heart desires. Who doesn't want a story, featuring IU and Byeon Woo-seok, trapped in a contract marriage. That's a trope that never, truly fails, by the way (gives When The Phone Rings the side-eye). By May 9, the ratings had hit its highest viewership ratings yet. According to Nielsen Korea, quoted by Soompi, it was the most-watched show of any kind to air on Saturday, when it jumped to an average nationwide rating of 13.3 percent.