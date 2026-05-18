Earlier, IU had broken down into tears in front of fans, apologising for the distortions
The cast and creators of Perfect Crown have issued public apologies following backlash over the drama’s portrayal of its fictional royal setting.
Set in an alternate universe where South Korea exists as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown follows the marriage between Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress bound by status but not privilege, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a royal son born into power yet deprived of influence.
Controversy erupted after Episode 11, which aired on May 15, drew sharp criticism for its depiction of royal symbolism and ceremonial language that some viewers argued distorted historical and cultural context.
As debate intensified online, the production team released a formal apology on May 16, stating, “We take the criticism that we have undermined our nation’s sovereign status very seriously.”
Two days later, on May 18, the drama’s leads IU and Byeon Woo Seok addressed the controversy directly through personal statements on Instagram.
IU, who plays Seong Hui Ju, acknowledged the backlash in a candid note:
“Hello.
This is IU, who played the role of Seong Hui Ju in “Perfect Crown.”
Over the past few days, I have carefully read each and every comment that many viewers left.
As a lead actor of the drama, I feel I failed to show a responsible attitude and ended up causing great disappointment, and I am deeply sorry. Even now, my heart feels very heavy.
Regarding the various issues of historical verification in the drama that viewers pointed out, I sincerely reflect and apologize—without excuse—for having gone into my acting without thinking more deeply about them.
Because this was a drama in which it was important to convey imagination grounded in our own history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have read the script more carefully and studied more as an actor, but I did not, and I am ashamed of myself for that. I did not have a proper sense of the issues in advance. I apologize.
Thank you to everyone who watched the drama until the end and did not hold back from speaking up.
I will always remember the valuable criticism and opinions you sent, and going forward, I will be IU who approaches projects with an even more cautious and thorough attitude. I apologise once again.”
Byeon Woo Seok also shared a handwritten letter, reflecting on the responsibility that comes with portraying historically sensitive material:
“Hello, this is actor Byeon Woo Seok.
Over the weekend, I was worried and concerned that my words might end up causing further harm. With a heavy heart, I am writing this to those who have felt discomfort and concern because of the drama.
In the process of filming and acting in this drama, I did not think enough about what the historical context and meaning contained in it were and how that might be received by the viewers. Through the words of the viewers, I have been led to reflect and look back on myself, and as an actor I have once again deeply taken to heart that I need to approach my work with greater responsibility—considering not only the acting but also the message and context carried by the production.
I sincerely apologize.
I would also like to thank once again everyone who has cared for “Perfect Crown” and Grand Prince Ian and offered advice. Going forward, I will become an actor who takes on projects with an even more cautious and thoughtful attitude. I apologize.”