Intense 60km race sees top cyclists crowned across UAE categories
Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, have crowned the winners of the 60km “Proud of UAE” cycling race following a highly competitive event that brought together riders across multiple categories, with a total prize pool of Dh264,000.
The race concluded with strong performances across divisions, as participants completed a 60-kilometre route starting from Nad Al Sheba Police Station, passing through Global Village via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, and finishing back at Nad Al Sheba.
In the Open Men’s category, Griga Paul claimed first place, followed by Sofiane Haddi in second and Rashid Al Bloushi in third.
In the UAE National Men’s Amateur category, Saeed Al Bloushi took the top spot, Hamad Al Sabri came second, and Saeed Al Wahaibi finished third.
In the Open Women’s category, Maddy Black secured first place, Ines Cantera finished second, and Samah Khalid placed third.
In the UAE National Women’s Amateur category, Mozah Al Mansoori won first place, Nora Al Ghafli came second, and Amal Mubarak completed the podium in third place.
The award ceremony was attended by senior officials including Engineer Mansour Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; Brigadier Ahmad bin Mirdas, Director of the General Department of Training; his deputy Brigadier Dr Jassim Mohammad Al Mulla; Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Institutional Security Affairs; and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council.
Dubai Police also honoured the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and event volunteers in recognition of their contribution to the race’s success.
Participants praised the organisation of the event, highlighting its role in strengthening national pride and belonging. The race also promoted sportsmanship, encouraged healthy lifestyles, and supported broader efforts to enhance quality of life in the community.