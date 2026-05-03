GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Dubai Police crown winners of 60km Proud of UAE cycling race

Intense 60km race sees top cyclists crowned across UAE categories

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai Police Crown Winners of 60km “Proud of UAE” Cycling Race After Intense Competition
Dubai Police Crown Winners of 60km “Proud of UAE” Cycling Race After Intense Competition
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police, in cooperation with the UAE Cycling Federation, have crowned the winners of the 60km “Proud of UAE” cycling race following a highly competitive event that brought together riders across multiple categories, with a total prize pool of Dh264,000.

The race concluded with strong performances across divisions, as participants completed a 60-kilometre route starting from Nad Al Sheba Police Station, passing through Global Village via Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Street, and finishing back at Nad Al Sheba.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Winners across categories

In the Open Men’s category, Griga Paul claimed first place, followed by Sofiane Haddi in second and Rashid Al Bloushi in third.

In the UAE National Men’s Amateur category, Saeed Al Bloushi took the top spot, Hamad Al Sabri came second, and Saeed Al Wahaibi finished third.

In the Open Women’s category, Maddy Black secured first place, Ines Cantera finished second, and Samah Khalid placed third.

In the UAE National Women’s Amateur category, Mozah Al Mansoori won first place, Nora Al Ghafli came second, and Amal Mubarak completed the podium in third place.

Officials and ceremony

The award ceremony was attended by senior officials including Engineer Mansour Bu Osaiba, President of the UAE Cycling Federation; Major General Marwan Jalfar, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs; Brigadier Ahmad bin Mirdas, Director of the General Department of Training; his deputy Brigadier Dr Jassim Mohammad Al Mulla; Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency for Institutional Security Affairs; and Fatima Bohjair, Chairperson of the Positive Spirit Council.

Dubai Police also honoured the UAE Cycling Federation, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and event volunteers in recognition of their contribution to the race’s success.

Community impact

Participants praised the organisation of the event, highlighting its role in strengthening national pride and belonging. The race also promoted sportsmanship, encouraged healthy lifestyles, and supported broader efforts to enhance quality of life in the community.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai Police

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Community event brings together cyclists and families with Dh264,000 in prizes.

Dh264k up for grabs at Dubai cycling race this Sunday

1m read
Ras Al Khaimah Police patrols decorated with ‘Proud of the UAE’ slogans

‘Proud of the UAE’ patrols hit Ras Al Khaimah streets

2m read
Dubai Police bring UAE flag celebrations to communities

Dubai Police bring UAE flag celebrations to communities

2m read
UAE Flag, File Photo

Dubai Ruler calls for UAE flags to be raised nationwide

2m read