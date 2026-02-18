Thousands participate in cycle challenge in Dubai

Stewart Howison, Race Director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, added: “The 16th edition has been nothing short of outstanding. Seeing thousands of cyclists take to Dubai’s roads once again, alongside the incredible energy of our new Family Fun Day programme, truly reflects how much this event has grown into a celebration for the entire community. We are especially proud to continue welcoming riders competing for UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualification, while also inspiring the next generation through our Junior Rides and Family Fun Ride. A massive thank you to the RTA, Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council for their continued support in making this weekend possible. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”