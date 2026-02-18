Thousands participate in cycle challenge in Dubai

The UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier saw over 250 elite riders
Dubai: Over 1,700 participants were part of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge held in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council.
The UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualifier saw over 250 elite riders take on the fast-paced 96.4km route, starting and finishing at Expo City Dubai.
In the elite category, Danil Konotop won in the male category with a timing of 1.57:36 while Olivija Baleisyte took the honours in the female category with a timing of 1.57:54.
Konotop was followed closely by Marco Lumanog and Rashid Abdulla Suwaidan both securing podium positions with finishing times of 1:57:37 and 1:57:37. respectively. Similarly, Maddison Black and Alina Abramenka took second and third place with close margins, finishing with times of 1:57:55 and 1:57:55.
To cap off a remarkable Aster Big 5 competition, the overall winners saw Harrison Webb and Helle Bachofen Von Echt emerge as the male and female winners with incredible times of 5:05:14 and 5:06:27. respectively.
Warwick Gird, General Manager Marketing of Spinneys said: “We’re incredibly proud to have delivered the largest ever Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge series. It’s proof of what can happen when a community comes together around a shared love of being active.”
Stewart Howison, Race Director of the Spinneys Dubai 92 Cycle Challenge, added: “The 16th edition has been nothing short of outstanding. Seeing thousands of cyclists take to Dubai’s roads once again, alongside the incredible energy of our new Family Fun Day programme, truly reflects how much this event has grown into a celebration for the entire community. We are especially proud to continue welcoming riders competing for UCI Gran Fondo World Series qualification, while also inspiring the next generation through our Junior Rides and Family Fun Ride. A massive thank you to the RTA, Dubai Police and the Dubai Sports Council for their continued support in making this weekend possible. We look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead.”
Held in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, Spinneys and Dubai 92, the cycle challenge is one of the Middle East’s premium sporting races, regularly attracting thousands of riders from all over the world. The 2026 edition is a key qualifying race in the 2026 UCI Gran Fondo World Series season.