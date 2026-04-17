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RAK Police patrols decorated with ‘Proud of the UAE’ slogans

Patrols spread national pride as part of campaign inspired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised that such initiatives go beyond traditional policing roles.
Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised that such initiatives go beyond traditional policing roles.
Ras Al Khaimah Police

Ras Al Khaimah: In line with the nationwide ‘Proud of the UAE’ initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police has introduced a new community-focused campaign featuring specially branded patrol vehicles.

A number of police patrols across the emirate have been adorned with ‘Proud of the UAE’ slogans and signs, reflecting a shared sense of national pride and belonging.

Officials said the initiative coincides with ongoing national campaigns that bring together citizens and residents and underscores the force’s commitment to promoting the values of loyalty, unity and national identity.

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The move also aims to strengthen engagement with the community by delivering a visible message that resonates across all segments of society. By carrying the campaign’s slogans on patrol vehicles, police seek to inspire a deeper sense of pride in the country and reinforce social cohesion.

Ras Al Khaimah Police emphasised that such initiatives go beyond traditional policing roles. While ensuring safety, security and stability remains a top priority, the force also plays a key role in supporting national initiatives that foster unity and strengthen the bond between the community and its leadership.

The campaign highlights the UAE’s standing as a model of national unity, supported by a leadership vision that continues to promote cohesion, pride and a strong sense of identity among all who live in the country.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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