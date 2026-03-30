UAE cycling team clinch gold, two silvers at Asian Para

Abdalla Salem Al Balooshi secured gold in the men’s C4 qualifying race
Dubai: The UAE national para-cycling team continued its strong showing at the Asian Para Track Championships 2026 in Tagaytay, Philippines, claiming a gold and two silver medals to bring their overall tally to three medals.
Leading the charge was Abdalla Salem Al Balooshi, who secured gold in the men’s C4 qualifying race. Delivering a composed and tactical performance, Al Balushi crossed the line ahead of Uzbekistan’s Abror Ibrayimov, who took silver, while Indonesia’s Muhammad Fadli Imamuddin claimed bronze. The victory marked Al Balushi’s second medal of the championships, having already earned silver on the opening day.
In the women’s events, Salama Al Khatri, who is also the vice of Asian Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Committee, added to the team’s success with a silver medal in the women’s C5 — 1km time trial event. She finished behind Uzbekistan’s Nurkabilova Jasmina, who won gold, and ahead of India’s Lisha Das, who secured the bronze. Al Khatri’s podium finish underlined her consistency over the years.
The UAE team had opened its campaign with silver medal, courtesy of Al Balooshi in the men’s elite — 1km time trial — C4, setting the tone for a promising championship.
Reflecting on his gold medal performance, Al Balooshi credited his success to focused preparation and disciplined execution.
“The elimination race requires high concentration and precise race management,” he said. “I focused on maintaining a consistent pace and waited for the right moment to make the decisive move.”
The team’s results highlight a clear upward trajectory in performance, particularly in track events such as the elimination race, which demand both physical endurance and sharp tactical awareness.
With four medals already secured, the UAE para-cycling team continues to demonstrate the effectiveness of its preparations and its growing competitiveness on the continental stage.