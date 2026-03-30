UAE cycling team clinch gold, two silvers at Asian Para

In the women’s events, Salama Al Khatri, who is also the vice of Asian Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Committee, added to the team’s success with a silver medal in the women’s C5 — 1km time trial event. She finished behind Uzbekistan’s Nurkabilova Jasmina, who won gold, and ahead of India’s Lisha Das, who secured the bronze. Al Khatri’s podium finish underlined her consistency over the years.