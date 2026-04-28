New app-based service allows customers to buy, sell and store precious metals
Dubai: Emirates Islamic has launched a new digital investment service that allows customers to buy and sell gold and silver through its mobile banking app, marking a first for an Islamic bank in the UAE.
The service is fully Shariah-compliant and is designed to make investing in precious metals simpler, safer and more accessible for customers looking to diversify their savings.
Customers can now manage their gold and silver investments directly through the EI+ Mobile Banking App. A dedicated ‘Wealth’ section allows users to trade certified physical bars using their smartphones.
The bank said the service offers a simple way for customers to start investing, with a low entry point and flexible options to sell at any time, depending on their financial needs.
Investors can also choose how they want to receive returns — including cash redemption, partial withdrawals or physical delivery of metals.
Emirates Islamic said all gold and silver offered through the platform meet strict international and UAE quality standards.
Gold bars comply with London Bullion Market Association and Dubai Good Delivery standards, while silver bars meet UAE Good Delivery requirements. The metals are stored in high-security vaults and sourced from trusted refiners.
Bank officials said gold and silver remain popular among investors as they are often seen as stable assets during periods of inflation and market uncertainty.
The new service is designed to help customers protect and grow their wealth while maintaining full transparency and ease of access.
Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said the launch reflects the bank’s focus on digital innovation in Islamic finance.
He said the new platform offers customers a secure and modern way to invest while staying aligned with Shari’ah principles.
Ebrahim Qayed, Head of Treasury and Markets, said the product gives customers a practical way to preserve value and manage their finances more confidently.
The bank said the launch is part of its wider effort to expand digital services and meet changing customer needs. It added that the introduction of online precious metal trading strengthens its position in Islamic banking while offering more choice and flexibility to investors across the UAE.