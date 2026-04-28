The service is fully Shariah-compliant and is designed to make investing in precious metals simpler, safer and more accessible for customers looking to diversify their savings.

Dubai: Emirates Islamic has launched a new digital investment service that allows customers to buy and sell gold and silver through its mobile banking app, marking a first for an Islamic bank in the UAE.

The bank said the service offers a simple way for customers to start investing, with a low entry point and flexible options to sell at any time, depending on their financial needs.

Customers can now manage their gold and silver investments directly through the EI+ Mobile Banking App. A dedicated ‘Wealth’ section allows users to trade certified physical bars using their smartphones.

Bank officials said gold and silver remain popular among investors as they are often seen as stable assets during periods of inflation and market uncertainty.

The bank said the launch is part of its wider effort to expand digital services and meet changing customer needs. It added that the introduction of online precious metal trading strengthens its position in Islamic banking while offering more choice and flexibility to investors across the UAE.

Ebrahim Qayed, Head of Treasury and Markets, said the product gives customers a practical way to preserve value and manage their finances more confidently.

He said the new platform offers customers a secure and modern way to invest while staying aligned with Shari’ah principles.

The new service is designed to help customers protect and grow their wealth while maintaining full transparency and ease of access.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.