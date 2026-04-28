GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Emirates Islamic launches Sharia-compliant digital gold and silver investment

New app-based service allows customers to buy, sell and store precious metals

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Customers can manage precious metals via mobile banking app.
Customers can manage precious metals via mobile banking app.
AFP

Dubai: Emirates Islamic has launched a new digital investment service that allows customers to buy and sell gold and silver through its mobile banking app, marking a first for an Islamic bank in the UAE.

The service is fully Shariah-compliant and is designed to make investing in precious metals simpler, safer and more accessible for customers looking to diversify their savings.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Investment through a mobile app

Customers can now manage their gold and silver investments directly through the EI+ Mobile Banking App. A dedicated ‘Wealth’ section allows users to trade certified physical bars using their smartphones.

The bank said the service offers a simple way for customers to start investing, with a low entry point and flexible options to sell at any time, depending on their financial needs.

Investors can also choose how they want to receive returns — including cash redemption, partial withdrawals or physical delivery of metals.

Secure and certified assets

Emirates Islamic said all gold and silver offered through the platform meet strict international and UAE quality standards.

Gold bars comply with London Bullion Market Association and Dubai Good Delivery standards, while silver bars meet UAE Good Delivery requirements. The metals are stored in high-security vaults and sourced from trusted refiners.

Bank officials said gold and silver remain popular among investors as they are often seen as stable assets during periods of inflation and market uncertainty.

The new service is designed to help customers protect and grow their wealth while maintaining full transparency and ease of access.

Strengthening digital banking

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said the launch reflects the bank’s focus on digital innovation in Islamic finance.

He said the new platform offers customers a secure and modern way to invest while staying aligned with Shari’ah principles.

Ebrahim Qayed, Head of Treasury and Markets, said the product gives customers a practical way to preserve value and manage their finances more confidently.

The bank said the launch is part of its wider effort to expand digital services and meet changing customer needs. It added that the introduction of online precious metal trading strengthens its position in Islamic banking while offering more choice and flexibility to investors across the UAE.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE banks

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE unveils limited-edition gold and silver coins

UAE unveils limited-edition gold and silver coins

1m read
UAE flag

Where to buy UAE flags in the UAE: A complete guide

3m read
Dubai Gold

Dubai gold jumps Dh11 overnight after ceasefire boost

3m read
UAE cycling team clinch gold, two silvers at Asian Para

UAE cycling team clinch gold, two silvers at Asian Para

2m read