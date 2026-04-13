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Start investing in gold from Dh10 in UAE with e& money

New feature lets users buy 24K gold digitally and get it delivered

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
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Start investing in gold from Dh10 in UAE with e& money
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Dubai: UAE residents can now start investing in gold from as little as Dh10, as e& money rolls out a new app-based feature that allows users to buy and sell 24-karat gold instantly.

The offering, launched in partnership with SafeGold, enables customers to invest in 99.99% purity gold directly through the app, with the added option of converting digital holdings into physical gold delivered to their doorstep.

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Lower entry, wider participation

The Dh10 entry point opens up gold investment to a much wider base of users, allowing individuals to build holdings gradually instead of committing to large purchases upfront.

Transactions are executed instantly within the app, with gold stored in secure vaults and backed by institutional-grade safeguards. Users can track, buy or sell their holdings at any time, bringing flexibility to what has traditionally been a more rigid asset class.

“We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how people approach wealth. They want digital assets that are secure and accessible," said Melike Kara Tanrikulu, CEO of e& money. "Digital gold is a signal of where financial services are evolving towards investment in products that offer stable returns while delivering the speed and simplicity our users expect.”

Linking digital with physical ownership

The option to redeem digital balances into physical gold adds a tangible layer to the product, connecting digital investing with traditional ownership.

Home delivery of gold allows users to convert their investments into physical form without visiting a store, aligning with the broader shift towards app-led financial services.

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in making gold investment accessible, secure, and convenient for the modern digital consumer,” said Gaurav Mathur, Managing Director at SafeGold.

He added that further features are being planned.

“Our collaboration goes beyond simple gold purchases – we're building a comprehensive ecosystem that will soon include innovative features like metal leasing for yield generation and instant redemption at partner jewellers across the UAE.”

Strong demand supports rollout

The UAE remains one of the most active gold markets globally, with annual spending estimated at $3.2 billion on physical gold and $28.7 billion in trading activity.

This demand, combined with high digital adoption, is creating space for app-based investment models that blend convenience with traditional assets.

The integration of gold into a financial super app also reflects a wider trend, where payments, savings and investment tools are increasingly being combined into a single user experience.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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