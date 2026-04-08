Now you can buy gold in Dubai and get it delivered home

New service offers private consultations and secure home delivery
Dubai: Now, you can even get gold delivered home to you. The Dubai Gold District rolled out a new home-delivery service on Wednesday, allowing buyers to browse, select, and purchase gold without visiting the market.
Under the new service, buyers can arrange private consultations with participating retailers and select gold or jewellery remotely.
Once the purchase is finalised, items are delivered securely to their homes — offering a more discreet and convenient way to buy high-value pieces.
The initiative is being rolled out with retailers including Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers and Kanz, with more expected to join.
The move comes as more buyers turn to gold as a reliable store of value.
Retailers say customers are increasingly looking for more convenience in how they shop, privacy, especially for large purchases, and trusted guidance without needing to visit stores.
The new model allows retailers to extend the traditional in-store experience into customers’ homes.
Despite the shift, the in-person experience remains central. Both the Dubai Gold District and the Gold Souk continue to operate normal hours, with the delivery service acting as an additional option rather than a replacement.
The Dubai Gold District is a newly launched, purpose-built luxury hub in Deira designed to centralise the entire gold and jewellery ecosystem under one roof.
The launch also comes at a time of renewed momentum in gold prices. Dubai gold prices opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a rebound in global markets after a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions.
At 8:41am 24K gold rose to Dh577.50 per gram, up from Dh566.25 on Tuesday and 22K gold moved to Dh534.75, compared to Dh524.25 a day earlier
The jump marks one of the sharpest single-day gains in recent weeks. Prices have been swinging throughout the month.
April began with 24K gold at Dh573 before slipping towards Dh561 by April 6. The rebound started on April 7 and accelerated into Wednesday, bringing prices close to early-month levels.