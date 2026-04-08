GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

Now you can buy gold in Dubai and get it delivered home

New service offers private consultations and secure home delivery

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Now you can buy gold in Dubai and get it delivered home
Dubai Gold District

Dubai: Now, you can even get gold delivered home to you. The Dubai Gold District rolled out a new home-delivery service on Wednesday, allowing buyers to browse, select, and purchase gold without visiting the market.

Under the new service, buyers can arrange private consultations with participating retailers and select gold or jewellery remotely.

Once the purchase is finalised, items are delivered securely to their homes — offering a more discreet and convenient way to buy high-value pieces.

The initiative is being rolled out with retailers including Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Kalyan Jewellers and Kanz, with more expected to join.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Why now? Rising demand for gold

The move comes as more buyers turn to gold as a reliable store of value.

Retailers say customers are increasingly looking for more convenience in how they shop, privacy, especially for large purchases, and trusted guidance without needing to visit stores.

The new model allows retailers to extend the traditional in-store experience into customers’ homes.

Despite the shift, the in-person experience remains central. Both the Dubai Gold District and the Gold Souk continue to operate normal hours, with the delivery service acting as an additional option rather than a replacement.

The Dubai Gold District is a newly launched, purpose-built luxury hub in Deira designed to centralise the entire gold and jewellery ecosystem under one roof.

Gold prices surge in Dubai

The launch also comes at a time of renewed momentum in gold prices. Dubai gold prices opened higher on Wednesday morning, tracking a rebound in global markets after a temporary easing of geopolitical tensions.

At 8:41am 24K gold rose to Dh577.50 per gram, up from Dh566.25 on Tuesday and 22K gold moved to Dh534.75, compared to Dh524.25 a day earlier

The jump marks one of the sharpest single-day gains in recent weeks. Prices have been swinging throughout the month.

April began with 24K gold at Dh573 before slipping towards Dh561 by April 6. The rebound started on April 7 and accelerated into Wednesday, bringing prices close to early-month levels.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE GoldDubai gold

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai gold prices edge lower

Dubai gold dips as ceasefire talks steady markets

2m read
Dine out

Zomato offers free Gold memberships for UAE residents

2m read
Dubai gold jumps overnight after 15-day drop

Dubai gold jumps overnight after 15-day drop

2m read
Authorities ensure price stability and ample food supply across retail outlets.

No shortage fears as UAE boosts food security system

3m read