GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

OpenAI files confidential SEC paperwork for IPO, opening the door to a Wall Street debut

Move follows Anthropic and SpaceX as AI leaders race toward public listings

Last updated:
AP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
FILE - Sam Altman arrives at the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, file)
FILE - Sam Altman arrives at the U.S. District Court in Oakland, Calif., April 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — ChatGPT maker OpenAI filed preliminary paperwork that would open the door to it becoming a publicly traded company, making itself the third in a powerhouse trio of artificial intelligence companies racing to Wall Street debuts.

The company said Monday it has filed confidential paperwork with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“We expect it to leak so we’re just announcing it,” the company said in a written statement.

“We have not decided on timing yet; it may be a while because there are things we want to do that are likely easier as a private company. But it’s a complicated set of tradeoffs and this gives us the option to go public sooner if that ends up being best.”

OpenAI's move follows its rival Anthropic 's June 1 disclosure that it is also moving toward an initial public offering of shares. Both are now following Elon Musk's space company SpaceX, which has started an IPO roadshow pitching itself as an AI-focused space company.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman first publicly floated the possibility of an IPO last fall, describing it as the “most likely path” for the company given its size and the need for vast amounts of capital to advance its technology.

Paving the way for going public was OpenAI's decision last year to reorganize its business structure and convert itself into a public benefit corporation even as it remains technically under the control of a nonprofit.

Related Topics:
tag

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Longtime independent director elevated as Hastings shifts to philanthropy

Netflix names new board chair as co-founder departs

1m read
Traders at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street.

US stocks hit new records on hopes for US-Iran deal

2m read
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer gives a statement at 10 Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2026, to update on the government's response to the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before.

UK could restrict some pro-Palestinian marches: Starmer

2m read
Police arrest a demonstrator during a rally organised by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, opposite Downing Street in central London on April 30, 2026, following the stabbing of two Jewish men the day before in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London.

UK raises terror threat to ‘severe’ after stabbings

2m read