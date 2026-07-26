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Kuwait denies WSJ report on alleged Iran strikes as ‘entirely false’

Envoy says Kuwait neither joined nor allowed use of its territory for Iran attack

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kuwait rejects claims it joined strikes on Iran, urges WSJ to correct report
Kuwait rejects claims it joined strikes on Iran, urges WSJ to correct report

Kuwait has rejected a Wall Street Journal report alleging that it participated in military operations against Iran, calling the claims “entirely false”.

Kuwait’s Ambassador to the United States, Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, sent a letter to the newspaper’s editorial board disputing the report published on July 24 under the headline “Bahrain, Kuwait Warplanes Struck Iran in Rare Gulf Retaliation.”

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The ambassador said Kuwait had not taken part in any military operations against Iran and had not allowed the use of its territory, airspace or territorial waters to launch offensive operations against any neighbouring country.

She reaffirmed Kuwait’s position of supporting international law, respecting state sovereignty and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The ambassador urged The Wall Street Journal to correct the report, saying accurate reporting was essential amid regional tensions to avoid misleading public opinion on issues affecting international peace and security.

Related Topics:
KuwaitUS-Israel-Iran war

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