Kuwait says attack targeted civilian facilities and vows to defend its territory
Dubai: Kuwait has strongly condemned the Iranian attack targetting its territory after a power generation and water desalination facility was struck on Saturday, accusing Tehran of deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure and warning that it reserved the right to defend its territory.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the latest strike targeted another electricity generation and water desalination station, calling it part of a "systematic aggressive approach" against vital civilian facilities.
The ministry said repeated attacks on critical infrastructure endangered civilians and constituted a flagrant violation of international law, international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter and U.N. Security Council Resolution 2817.
Kuwait held Iran fully responsible for the "heinous aggression" and its consequences, calling on Tehran to halt its attacks immediately.
The ministry added that Kuwait reserved its full right to take all necessary measures to safeguard its security and defend its territory and vital installations against any aggression or threat, citing the inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter and international law.