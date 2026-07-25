GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy

Kuwait signs $16 billion pipeline deal with Blackstone, KKR and Brookfield

The agreement marks the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Investment giant Blackstone’s return comes amid surge in asset managers and family offices in Dubai.
Investment giant Blackstone’s return comes amid surge in asset managers and family offices in Dubai.
Supplied

Kuwait's state-owned petroleum firm has signed a $16 billion pipeline infrastructure deal with international private equity giants Blackstone, KKR and Brookfield, it announced Saturday.

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said its oil subsidiary had signed a lease-and-lease-back agreement for the "entire domestic and export pipeline network" with the international consortium.

The investment comes as hydrocarbon-rich Gulf nations scramble to boost their output following Iranian attacks and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for energy exports.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Under the deal, to last more than two decades, the consortium led by New York-based Blackstone, Canada's Brookfield and US investors KKR will take a 49 per cent share of Kuwait's 320 kilometre (199 mile) pipeline network, with the Kuwaiti firm retaining 51 per cent.

The joint venture "represents the largest foreign direct investment in Kuwait's history and a defining milestone for our country's economic development", the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation's chief executive, Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah, said.

The involvement of the three investment multinationals, he added, "reflects confidence in Kuwait's resilience, the quality of KPC's assets and our long-term vision for the country's energy sector".

The deal is expected to generate upfront proceeds of $7.85 billion for Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) as it seeks to expand crude oil production capacity to four million barrels per day by 2035.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows the impact of a fire caused by a drone attack on a building of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), in Kuwait City on April 5, 2026.

Kuwait condemns Iran strikes on power, water plants

1m read
Good news for content creators

Why Gulf creators are becoming serious businesses

3m read
Delivery Hero owns several major food delivery platforms, including talabat, foodpanda and HungerStation.

Uber to buy Talabat owner in $14.8 billion deal

3m read
Apple unveils $30 billion broadcom pact to boost US chip production

Apple announces $30 billion Broadcom deal for US chips

2m read