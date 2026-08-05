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Dana Gas begins Iraq gas supplies to support Kirkuk electricity generation

Khor Mor gas will support Kirkuk’s Taza power station for an initial one-year term

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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Dana Gas begins Iraq gas supplies to support Kirkuk electricity generation

Dubai: Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have started supplying natural gas to Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity to support power generation and improve electricity services in Kirkuk.

The companies will deliver 100 million standard cubic feet of gas per day from the Khor Mor gas processing facility in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to the Kirkuk Taza power station.

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The supply agreement will run for an initial term of one year and follows a deal signed with Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity in December.

Additional gas supports power generation

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum operate the Kurdistan Gas Project jointly and began the new supplies after completing an expansion that increased production capacity at Khor Mor.

The KM250 expansion was commissioned in October 2025 and raised production capacity by 50% to 750 million standard cubic feet per day.

The additional capacity has allowed the companies to supply new markets through pipelines connected to the Khor Mor facility.

This first delivery of gas to Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity is an important milestone for the companies in their development of gas sector in the Kurdistan Region, while also further supporting the growing electricity demand for Iraq as a whole, and contributing to improved services for the people of Iraq. We thank our partners in the Kurdistan Regional Government, the local authorities in Sulaymaniyah, and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity for their support and partnership in making this achievement possible.
Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Managing Director of the Board of Dana Gas

Companies target further energy cooperation

The supply agreement gives Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum another market for the additional output created by the KM250 project.

Richard Hall, CEO of Dana Gas, said, “This agreement marks a significant step as we begin to realise the benefits of our ongoing expansion programme. By leveraging the additional capacity created through the KM250 expansion, it lays the foundation for more cooperation on energy within Iraq’s growing market, to strengthen energy security while supporting more reliable electricity services.”

Khor Mor supplies most KRI power generation

Gas produced by the Khor Mor project provides fuel for more than 80% of electricity generation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, supporting power supplies for more than eight million people across the region and other Iraqi governorates.

Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum have invested more than $4 billion in the operations, which have created more than 47,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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