Two passengers rescued, a third passenger still missing
Search efforts were continuing on Sunday for a missing passenger after a bus veered off the road and plunged into a river near the village of Razan in Iraq's Kurdistan region, local media reported.
The accident occurred on Saturday in Erbil province when the large bus left the roadway and overturned into the river, trapping those on board in the fast-flowing water, according to Iraqi news agency Shafaq News.
Rescue teams launched an immediate operation and managed to pull two people from the river alive after what the agency described as a struggle for survival.
A third passenger remains missing, with divers and rescue crews continuing to search the river amid concerns that the individual may be trapped beneath the overturned bus or swept away by the current.
Photographs published by Shafaq News showed the vehicle completely submerged and overturned in the river as emergency teams carried out the recovery operation. Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the accident.