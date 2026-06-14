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Search continues for missing passenger after bus plunges into river in Iraq's Kurdistan

Two passengers rescued, a third passenger still missing

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Search continues for a missing passenger after a bus veered off the road and plunged into a river near the village of Razan in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
Search continues for a missing passenger after a bus veered off the road and plunged into a river near the village of Razan in Iraq's Kurdistan region.
Shafaq News

Search efforts were continuing on Sunday for a missing passenger after a bus veered off the road and plunged into a river near the village of Razan in Iraq's Kurdistan region, local media reported.

The accident occurred on Saturday in Erbil province when the large bus left the roadway and overturned into the river, trapping those on board in the fast-flowing water, according to Iraqi news agency Shafaq News.

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Rescue teams launched an immediate operation and managed to pull two people from the river alive after what the agency described as a struggle for survival.

A third passenger remains missing, with divers and rescue crews continuing to search the river amid concerns that the individual may be trapped beneath the overturned bus or swept away by the current.

Photographs published by Shafaq News showed the vehicle completely submerged and overturned in the river as emergency teams carried out the recovery operation. Authorities have not yet announced the cause of the accident.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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Iraq

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