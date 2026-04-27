Cement tanker crash sets off chain collision of around 35 vehicles
Seven people were killed and 20 others injured, some critically, after a truck ploughed into multiple vehicles in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday evening, authorities and local media reported.
The accident occurred when the driver of a cement tanker lost control at high speed, triggering a chain collision involving at least 35 vehicles and causing extensive damage.
Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with one saying the lorry was travelling at around 110–120 km/h before crashing into several cars. Another compared the aftermath to “doomsday”, adding that the vehicle only stopped after overturning, with victims trapped inside wreckage.
Local officials expressed condolences and pledged support for the injured. Regional authorities said hospitals in Kirkuk were receiving casualties, while facilities in Erbil had been placed on standby to assist.
Health officials confirmed readiness to carry out emergency surgeries and deploy additional medical teams, as well as supply blood and essential medicines.
Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the technical causes behind the loss of control, amid public calls for stricter regulation of heavy vehicles