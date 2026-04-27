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Seven killed, 20 injured in Kirkuk pile-up after truck loses control

Cement tanker crash sets off chain collision of around 35 vehicles

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Horrific crash involving cement tanker and 35 vehicles occurred in Iraq's Kirkuk on Sunday evening.
Horrific crash involving cement tanker and 35 vehicles occurred in Iraq's Kirkuk on Sunday evening.
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Seven people were killed and 20 others injured, some critically, after a truck ploughed into multiple vehicles in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Sunday evening, authorities and local media reported.

The accident occurred when the driver of a cement tanker lost control at high speed, triggering a chain collision involving at least 35 vehicles and causing extensive damage.

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Witnesses described chaotic scenes, with one saying the lorry was travelling at around 110–120 km/h before crashing into several cars. Another compared the aftermath to “doomsday”, adding that the vehicle only stopped after overturning, with victims trapped inside wreckage.

Local officials expressed condolences and pledged support for the injured. Regional authorities said hospitals in Kirkuk were receiving casualties, while facilities in Erbil had been placed on standby to assist.

Health officials confirmed readiness to carry out emergency surgeries and deploy additional medical teams, as well as supply blood and essential medicines.

Security forces have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the technical causes behind the loss of control, amid public calls for stricter regulation of heavy vehicles

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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