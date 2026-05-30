Foreign Ministry extends condolences and wishes injured a speedy recovery
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its solidarity with Afghanistan following a truck overturning accident in the eastern part of the country that left a number of people dead and injured.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Afghanistan.
The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's support for Afghanistan during this difficult time and expressed its wishes for a swift recovery for those injured in the incident.
The accident occurred in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province when a truck carrying Afghan families and returnees travelling from neighbouring Pakistan overturned on a highway linking Kabul with Nangarhar province.
Afghan officials said at least 20 people, including 12 children and five women, were killed, while dozens more were injured. Preliminary reports indicated the driver may have fallen asleep before the vehicle veered into a ditch.