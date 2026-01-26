GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 19°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over ferry accident

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE expresses solidarity with Philippines, conveys condolences over ferry accident

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of a ferry that capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, resulting in a number of deaths, with others reported missing.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off three new Amrit Bharat Express trains and a passenger service for Kerala.

Modi flags off new Amrit Bharat trains from Kerala

2m read
Considered by Air India as its new flagship, the airline's latest A350 made its debut on the Delhi - Dubai route earlier this year.

Air India ends full-service Dubai-Kochi, Hyd flights

2m read
UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

UAE-India travel: How to get add-on baggage for cheap

1m read
LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

LuLu opens new stores in Khor Fakkan and Abu Dhabi

2m read