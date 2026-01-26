The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims
Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of the Philippines over the victims of a ferry that capsized off the southern Philippine province of Basilan, resulting in a number of deaths, with others reported missing.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of the Philippines over this tragedy.
