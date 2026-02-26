MoU signed to explore integrating UAE-built Hili aircraft into DHL network
Abu Dhabi: Global logistics firm DHL Express has signed a deal to explore using delivery aircraft built by an Abu Dhabi-based drone manufacturer in its regional operations.
DHL Express and LODD Autonomous have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to examine how LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft could be integrated into DHL’s express delivery network.
The MoU was signed by Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, and Bachi Spiga, VP Network Operations Middle East & North Africa, DHL Express.
The next step will see both teams hold joint operational workshops to define priority routes and use cases, and assess how the Hili aircraft could support DHL’s last-mile delivery operations.
“In fast-growing regions like the UAE, where road congestion poses new challenges, innovations such as LODD’s unmanned Hili aircraft present a sustainable way forward to meet the rising demand effectively,” said Bachi Spiga, VP Network Operations Middle East and North Africa, DHL Express.
Meanwhile, Rashid Al Manai, CEO of LODD, explained that the Hili unmanned aircraft, designed and developed in the UAE, is purpose-built for the region’s operational demands, from urban density to long-distance connectivity.
“This collaboration positions the UAE at the forefront of autonomous cargo operations and supports the nation’s vision for innovative, future-ready infrastructure. Through joint operational workshops, we will focus on route definition, payload optimisation, turnaround times, and system interoperability to ensure safe, reliable, and scalable deployment,” he explained.
Founded in 2023, LODD Autonomous is headquartered in Abu Dhabi and focuses on advanced air mobility. Its flagship unmanned aircraft, Hili, is designed for last- and middle-mile cargo delivery.
The aircraft has a maximum payload of 250 kg and can carry two Euro pallets. It features vertical take-off and landing capability, a range of 700 km with a 30-minute reserve, and a maximum cruise altitude of 14,000 ft.
DHL Express has operated in the UAE for 50 years and manages around 40 locations across the country, including service points, gateways and hubs, supported by more than 350 vehicles. The company also operates more than 150 daily flights from the UAE through its own fleet.