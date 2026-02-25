GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad brings the world’s only three-room sky suite to a new route

Etihad deploys A380 with its three-room sky suite on Bangkok route

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Etihad brings The Residence, the world’s only three-room sky suite, to Bangkok.
Etihad brings The Residence, the world’s only three-room sky suite, to Bangkok.
Etihad Airways

Dubai: Etihad Airways will introduce its flagship Airbus A380 on its Abu Dhabi to Bangkok service from October, marking the aircraft’s debut in Thailand and adding significant capacity ahead of the winter travel season.

The double-decker superjumbo will operate on the airline’s evening daily flight between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, strengthening connectivity between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe at a time of sustained leisure demand.

At the centre of the aircraft’s appeal is The Residence, described by the airline as the world’s only three-room suite in the sky.

“We’ve seen huge excitement around where our next A380 would fly and Bangkok has been one of the most requested destinations. It’s a city that blends energy, culture and world-class hospitality, making it the perfect match for our flagship aircraft,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.

Capacity boost ahead of peak season

The move comes as airlines prepare for a busy winter schedule, with Thailand remaining one of the most popular outbound destinations for travellers from the UAE and Europe.

“With the A380 flying to Bangkok, we’re offering greater choice and significant additional capacity on one of our most popular leisure routes. Guests can immerse themselves in Thailand’s beaches and vibrant city life, or choose to extend their trip with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, turning one holiday into two and discovering everything our home city has to offer,” De said.

The aircraft will operate daily from October 25, departing Abu Dhabi at 9.20 pm and arriving in Bangkok at 6.35 am. The return service will leave Bangkok at 8.30 am and land in Abu Dhabi at 12.20 pm.

A premium-heavy aircraft

Etihad’s A380 is configured to emphasise premium travel while maintaining high overall capacity. The upper deck houses The Residence, nine First Apartments and 70 Business class seats, each with direct aisle access and fully flat beds. The Lobby, a lounge and bar area between First and Business, allows passengers to socialise during the flight.

The airline’s First Apartments feature a separate leather lounge chair and an ottoman that converts into an 80-inch lie-flat bed, along with access to a dedicated shower room.

At the pinnacle of the configuration is The Residence, a private three-room suite that includes a living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom with a shower. It accommodates up to two guests and includes personalised dining options served in the suite.

Economy class includes 337 seats along with 68 Economy Space seats that provide additional legroom, reflecting the aircraft’s role in serving both premium and leisure segments.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More
Related Topics:
Etihad Airways

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Etihad's diverse cabin crew consists of nearly 150 nationalities.

New UAE jobs: Etihad to hire 3,000 staff a year

2m read
This milestone marks Etihad's strongest financial performance in the airline's history.

Etihad posts highest financial results in history

3m read
Emirates, Etihad and Air India flights to New York disrupted; passengers urged to rebook

Emirates, Etihad cancel more US flights amid snowstorm

3m read
Record year for Etihad: 22.4m passengers, biggest fleet ever and 110 destinations.

Will 2026 be Etihad’s biggest year yet?

3m read