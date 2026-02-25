“With the A380 flying to Bangkok, we’re offering greater choice and significant additional capacity on one of our most popular leisure routes. Guests can immerse themselves in Thailand’s beaches and vibrant city life, or choose to extend their trip with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, turning one holiday into two and discovering everything our home city has to offer,” De said.

“We’ve seen huge excitement around where our next A380 would fly and Bangkok has been one of the most requested destinations. It’s a city that blends energy, culture and world-class hospitality, making it the perfect match for our flagship aircraft,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.

Etihad’s A380 is configured to emphasise premium travel while maintaining high overall capacity. The upper deck houses The Residence, nine First Apartments and 70 Business class seats, each with direct aisle access and fully flat beds. The Lobby, a lounge and bar area between First and Business, allows passengers to socialise during the flight.

