Etihad deploys A380 with its three-room sky suite on Bangkok route
Dubai: Etihad Airways will introduce its flagship Airbus A380 on its Abu Dhabi to Bangkok service from October, marking the aircraft’s debut in Thailand and adding significant capacity ahead of the winter travel season.
The double-decker superjumbo will operate on the airline’s evening daily flight between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Bangkok, strengthening connectivity between Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Europe at a time of sustained leisure demand.
At the centre of the aircraft’s appeal is The Residence, described by the airline as the world’s only three-room suite in the sky.
“We’ve seen huge excitement around where our next A380 would fly and Bangkok has been one of the most requested destinations. It’s a city that blends energy, culture and world-class hospitality, making it the perfect match for our flagship aircraft,” said Arik De, Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at Etihad Airways.
The move comes as airlines prepare for a busy winter schedule, with Thailand remaining one of the most popular outbound destinations for travellers from the UAE and Europe.
“With the A380 flying to Bangkok, we’re offering greater choice and significant additional capacity on one of our most popular leisure routes. Guests can immerse themselves in Thailand’s beaches and vibrant city life, or choose to extend their trip with a stopover in Abu Dhabi, turning one holiday into two and discovering everything our home city has to offer,” De said.
The aircraft will operate daily from October 25, departing Abu Dhabi at 9.20 pm and arriving in Bangkok at 6.35 am. The return service will leave Bangkok at 8.30 am and land in Abu Dhabi at 12.20 pm.
Etihad’s A380 is configured to emphasise premium travel while maintaining high overall capacity. The upper deck houses The Residence, nine First Apartments and 70 Business class seats, each with direct aisle access and fully flat beds. The Lobby, a lounge and bar area between First and Business, allows passengers to socialise during the flight.
The airline’s First Apartments feature a separate leather lounge chair and an ottoman that converts into an 80-inch lie-flat bed, along with access to a dedicated shower room.
At the pinnacle of the configuration is The Residence, a private three-room suite that includes a living room, bedroom and ensuite bathroom with a shower. It accommodates up to two guests and includes personalised dining options served in the suite.
Economy class includes 337 seats along with 68 Economy Space seats that provide additional legroom, reflecting the aircraft’s role in serving both premium and leisure segments.