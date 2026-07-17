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UAE condemns Iranian attack on Iraq's Kurdistan Region

Ministry says the strike violated Iraq's sovereignty and threatened regional stability

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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UAE condemns Iranian attack on Iraq's Kurdistan Region
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile Iranian attack targeting the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and a threat to security and stability.

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The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s full solidarity with the Republic of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding security and stability.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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