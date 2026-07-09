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UAE strongly condemns hostile attack by Iran on Jordan

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the UAE’s full solidarity with the Kingdom

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UAE strongly condemns hostile attack by Iran on Jordan

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the hostile attack by Iran that targeted the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with missiles.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this hostile attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reiterated the UAE’s full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

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