GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Entire family killed in devastating three-vehicle crash in southern Iraq

Four others were injured as preliminary investigations pointed to human error

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The collision occurred on the strategic Khor Al Zubair Road, where three vehicles were involved in a violent crash.
The collision occurred on the strategic Khor Al Zubair Road, where three vehicles were involved in a violent crash.
Supplied

Dubai: A family of four, including two young children, was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Iraq's southern province of Basra, in the latest fatal road accident to hit the region just weeks after a similar crash claimed around 20 lives.

According to local media, the collision occurred on the strategic Khor Al Zubair Road, where three vehicles were involved in a violent crash.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

A man, his wife and their two children died at the scene, while four other people sustained injuries of varying severity.

Emergency and rescue teams rushed to the site, recovering the victims' bodies and transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical sources said the injured were later reported to be in stable condition.

Preliminary traffic investigations indicated that human error was the primary cause of the crash, with one driver found to bear full responsibility for the collision, according to initial findings by the authorities.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Iraq

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Authorities say roadside breakdowns can quickly turn into deadly chain-reaction crashes.

Dubai Police warn after Jebel Ali bus crash injures 25

2m read
The authority said the changes are part of continued efforts to develop Sharjah’s road network

New truck movement rules in Sharjah from June 23

2m read
Clockwise from top left: Samuvel Rangasami, Markandey Chauhan, Abdul Rasheed, Saleem Sayyed, Thirupathi Gollapally, Mohammad Saqib and Abdul Rafiq

Dubai crash: Final adieu as victims’ bodies flown home

4m read
Dubai Police warns wrong-way drivers after Majan crash

Dubai Police warns wrong-way drivers after Majan crash

2m read