Four others were injured as preliminary investigations pointed to human error
Dubai: A family of four, including two young children, was killed in a three-vehicle collision in Iraq's southern province of Basra, in the latest fatal road accident to hit the region just weeks after a similar crash claimed around 20 lives.
According to local media, the collision occurred on the strategic Khor Al Zubair Road, where three vehicles were involved in a violent crash.
A man, his wife and their two children died at the scene, while four other people sustained injuries of varying severity.
Emergency and rescue teams rushed to the site, recovering the victims' bodies and transporting the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Medical sources said the injured were later reported to be in stable condition.
Preliminary traffic investigations indicated that human error was the primary cause of the crash, with one driver found to bear full responsibility for the collision, according to initial findings by the authorities.