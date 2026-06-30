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Iraq finds cash, gold stashed in plastic water bottles in Tikrit as anti-corruption crackdown widens

Cash found in 9 plastic water containers, each containing about one billion Iraqi dinars

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Billions of Iraqi dinars in cash and large quantities of gold concealed inside plastic containers found in Tikrit.
Billions of Iraqi dinars in cash and large quantities of gold concealed inside plastic containers found in Tikrit.
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Dubai: Iraqi authorities have reportedly discovered billions of Iraqi dinars in cash and large quantities of gold concealed inside plastic containers at a house in Tikrit, as the country presses ahead with one of its largest anti-corruption crackdowns in recent years.

According to Iraqi media reports, security forces found nine plastic water containers filled with cash, each containing about one billion Iraqi dinars, along with five large plastic containers filled with gold during a search of a house in Tikrit's Judicial District.

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The reported seizure comes days after Iraq launched a sweeping anti-corruption operation targeting lawmakers, senior officials and other influential figures. Iraqi authorities have said 47 suspects, including members of parliament and senior government officials, have so far been arrested as part of the investigation.

A day earlier, Iraqi authorities reportedly seized large amounts of cash, gold and other valuables during raids targeting senior political figures. According to local reports, investigators recovered more than 20 billion Iraqi dinars from the residence of MP Alia Nassif, along with additional valuable assets.

Authorities said Nassif and her son were arrested on allegations of corruption and money laundering as part of the nationwide operation. Iraqi officials say the campaign reflects a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, although the allegations and reported seizures remain subject to legal proceedings and official verification.

The Iraqi judiciary said the investigation, which began in late 2025, uncovered a network involving members of parliament and government officials accused of misusing public funds, exploiting government contracts and receiving illicit commissions.

Authorities said investigations remain ongoing as security forces pursue additional suspects believed to have fled, while widening what officials describe as one of Iraq's most significant anti-corruption investigations in recent years.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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