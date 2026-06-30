Cash found in 9 plastic water containers, each containing about one billion Iraqi dinars
Dubai: Iraqi authorities have reportedly discovered billions of Iraqi dinars in cash and large quantities of gold concealed inside plastic containers at a house in Tikrit, as the country presses ahead with one of its largest anti-corruption crackdowns in recent years.
According to Iraqi media reports, security forces found nine plastic water containers filled with cash, each containing about one billion Iraqi dinars, along with five large plastic containers filled with gold during a search of a house in Tikrit's Judicial District.
The reported seizure comes days after Iraq launched a sweeping anti-corruption operation targeting lawmakers, senior officials and other influential figures. Iraqi authorities have said 47 suspects, including members of parliament and senior government officials, have so far been arrested as part of the investigation.
A day earlier, Iraqi authorities reportedly seized large amounts of cash, gold and other valuables during raids targeting senior political figures. According to local reports, investigators recovered more than 20 billion Iraqi dinars from the residence of MP Alia Nassif, along with additional valuable assets.
Authorities said Nassif and her son were arrested on allegations of corruption and money laundering as part of the nationwide operation. Iraqi officials say the campaign reflects a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, although the allegations and reported seizures remain subject to legal proceedings and official verification.
The Iraqi judiciary said the investigation, which began in late 2025, uncovered a network involving members of parliament and government officials accused of misusing public funds, exploiting government contracts and receiving illicit commissions.
Authorities said investigations remain ongoing as security forces pursue additional suspects believed to have fled, while widening what officials describe as one of Iraq's most significant anti-corruption investigations in recent years.