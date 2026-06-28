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Iraq arrests 47 officials, including lawmakers, on corruption charges in overnight raid

Arrests of 12 sitting lawmakers deepen turmoil in Iraq’s fractured politics

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Iraq arrests 47 officials, including lawmakers, on corruption charges in overnight raid
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Dozens of Iraqi political officials have been arrested on corruption charges, Iraq's state-run Iraqi News Agency reported Sunday.

It said the arrests were based on a statement made by former Deputy Minister of Oil Adnan Al Jumaili, who was arrested last month, and "included members of Parliament whose immunity had been lifted."

Iraqi security forces sealed off all entrances to the capital's heavily fortified Green Zone early Sunday and carried out raids inside the compound that houses key government institutions and foreign embassies.

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The state news agency later reported that 47 people had been arrested in the corruption probe, but it was not clear if all of them were detained Sunday or if some of them had been arrested earlier.

It released the names of 15 arrestees, including 12 current lawmakers, one former legislator, a former advisor to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, and another high-ranking oil ministry official.

Some of the arrested lawmakers came from al-Sudani's political bloc and others from the Azm Alliance.

The specific accusations against them were not immediately clear.

Al-Sudani's bloc won the largest share of seats in November's parliamentary elections, but he ultimately stepped aside amid a deadlock in the Coordination Framewor over their preferred candidate for premier.

Al-Sudani was replaced by Ali Al Zaidi, a businessman and political newcomer, who emerged as a consensus candidate and received the blessing of the United States.

The arrests are likely to have ripple effects across Iraq's fractured political landscape, where accusations of corruption frequently intersect with rivalries over power and influence.

Related Topics:
crimeIraq

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