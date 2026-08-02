GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraq, Turkey agree one-year oil pipeline deal targeting 750,000 barrels a day

Agreement sets minimum exports of 750,000 barrels a day through Ceyhan

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Iraq, Turkey agree one-year oil pipeline deal targeting 750,000 barrels a day
WAM

Dubai: Iraq and Türkiye signed a one-year agreement today to transport and load Iraqi crude oil via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to the port of Ceyhan, at a minimum rate of 750,000 barrels per day.

Ministry of Oil spokesman Salim Al Rikabi told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that: "the agreement represents a prelude to a comprehensive agreement aimed at raising export capacity to more than one million barrels per day, after the completion of the (Basra - Haditha - Kirkuk - Ceyhan) pipeline.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

“Today, Iraq and Türkiye achieved an important strategic milestone to ensure the uninterrupted flow of our oil exports and strengthen economic cooperation,” said Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi on X.

“Iraqi and Turkish companies will begin implementing the agreement, while the two governments will move forward, through a carefully planned process, to finalize a comprehensive framework agreement covering the oil, electricity, and water resources sectors, along with other areas of cooperation that advance our shared interests and support development and stability,” underscored Al Zaidi.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
IraqTurkey

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

International benchmark Brent fell more than eight percent to $88.36 per barrel as the US and Iran held their fire, handing Gulf shipping and the oil industry a respite.

Oil prices slump as US and Iran pause strikes

3m read
A handout picture provided by the Iranian Presidential Office shows on July 23 2026, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian (R) and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi during a welcome ceremony in the Iranian capital Tehran.

Iraq says opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim

1m read
Crude oil prices decline on hopes of easing of Hormuz squeeze on ships, after Washington signaled it was holding back additional military action to allow room for diplomacy, reducing immediate concerns of a broader regional conflict.

Oil prices drop nearly 6% on hopes of US-Iran deal

2m read
Oil, security and Iran dominate high-stakes White House meeting with Iraq's premier.

Trump praises Iraq PM, hints at major oil deals

3m read