Cash, gold and senior politicians targeted, Iraq expands nationwide corruption crackdown
Dubai: More than 20 billion Iraqi dinars (around $15.5 million) and quantities of gold were seized from the home of Iraqi lawmaker Alia Nassif after security forces arrested her and her son, who previously served as chief of staff to former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, according to Iraqi media reports and security sources.
The arrests were part of an expanding anti-corruption campaign targeting senior politicians, lawmakers and government officials, with elite units from Iraq's Counter Terrorism Service carrying out coordinated raids across Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone in the early hours of Sunday.
Security and legal sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the raids were the opening phase of a broader campaign ordered by Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi, who took office in May pledging to dismantle entrenched corruption networks.
According to reports, authorities recovered the cash and gold during a search of Nassif's residence. The wider operation is said to have resulted in the seizure of assets worth more than $85 million, in addition to tens of billions of Iraqi dinars, foreign currencies and further quantities of gold found in homes and concealed locations linked to suspects and their associates.
The latest raids followed judicial arrest warrants issued in connection with alleged corruption networks. Iraqi state media, citing a senior official, reported that several of Sunday's arrests were based on statements made during questioning by former Deputy Oil Minister for Refining Affairs Adnan Al Jumaili, who was detained on corruption charges in late May.
The Iraqi News Agency said those arrested included members of parliament whose immunity had been lifted, as well as government officials whose names emerged during the investigation. Security sources added that some suspects fled before security forces reached them, prompting authorities to seal entrances to the Green Zone and launch an extensive search operation expected to continue in the coming days.
The latest arrests come days after Iraqi authorities announced the recovery of more than $107 million in embezzled state funds in one of the country's largest anti-corruption investigations in recent years.
The Supreme Judicial Council said investigators had recovered more than 98 billion Iraqi dinars and $11 million in cash, much of it hidden beneath private homes, with some caches buried so deep that heavy machinery was needed to excavate them. Gold, firearms and ammunition were also seized during raids linked to the investigation.
Officials said Al Jumaili's statements led investigators to the hidden funds and to additional suspects, including former Salah al-Din governor Raed Al Jubouri and the province's former health director.