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Power restored after outages in Kuwait and Bahrain

Authorities say electricity back to normal after overnight disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kuwait and Bahrain fully restore power after brief nationwide outages
Kuwait and Bahrain fully restore power after brief nationwide outages

Electricity supplies have been fully restored in affected areas of Kuwait and Bahrain following temporary power outages, authorities in both countries confirmed.

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy said power was restored to all residential areas affected by a blackout on Tuesday night after the completion of work on overhead power lines.

The ministry confirmed that electricity supply had resumed nationwide.

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In Bahrain, the Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) said the temporary outage affecting several areas across the Kingdom had been resolved.

Its technical teams took immediate measures to restore services, with power now fully restored in all affected locations.

Authorities urged residents to rely on official sources for update.

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BahrainKuwait

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