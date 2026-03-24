Partial outages reported after air defence debris damages power lines in Kuwait
Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy (MEW) has deactivated seven overhead power lines after they were damaged by falling debris from air defence interceptions, state news agency KUNA reported.
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Eng. Fatima Jawhar Hayat, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the incident caused partial outages in several areas. Repair crews are set to begin operations once sites are secured in coordination with security authorities.
Field teams will carry out a thorough evaluation to ensure safe and efficient restoration. Emergency crews remain on high alert to address any disruptions and maintain continuity of the national power supply.
Eng. Hayat urged residents to exercise caution, rely on official sources, and stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.