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Kuwait power outage: 7 overhead lines hit by Iranian air defence debris

Partial outages reported after air defence debris damages power lines in Kuwait

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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Kuwait power outage: 7 overhead lines hit by Iranian air defence debris

Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy (MEW) has deactivated seven overhead power lines after they were damaged by falling debris from air defence interceptions, state news agency KUNA reported.

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Restoration efforts underway

Eng. Fatima Jawhar Hayat, the ministry’s spokesperson, said the incident caused partial outages in several areas. Repair crews are set to begin operations once sites are secured in coordination with security authorities.

Full damage assessment planned

Field teams will carry out a thorough evaluation to ensure safe and efficient restoration. Emergency crews remain on high alert to address any disruptions and maintain continuity of the national power supply.

Eng. Hayat urged residents to exercise caution, rely on official sources, and stay tuned for updates as the situation develops.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
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