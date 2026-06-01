Kuwait International Airport resumes flights for Arab and foreign airlines

Terminal 1 reopens as Kuwait restores flights from Arab and global carriers
Kuwait International Airport has resumed receiving and operating flights from Arab and international airlines as part of a phased reopening plan following the completion of repair and upgrade works, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
Passenger services have restarted at Terminal 1 (T1), with operational measures introduced to ensure smooth air traffic flow, streamline travel procedures and support the airport’s readiness to handle increasing flight activity.
The reopening forms part of a wider plan to restore full operational capacity at the airport after infrastructure improvements and enhanced readiness measures were completed.
Authorities said the phased resumption is designed to ensure efficiency across airport services while maintaining safety and service standards for travellers and airlines.
The move is aimed at strengthening Kuwait’s air transport sector and improving the airport’s ability to meet growing demand from passengers and international carriers.
Officials said the upgraded systems and operational planning are intended to support smoother travel experiences as flight operations gradually scale up.