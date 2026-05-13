Only Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights
Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has urged travellers against booking tickets with airlines that have not been officially authorised to operate in the country, citing the need to protect passengers’ rights and regulate air traffic operations.
The authority's spokesman Abdullah Al Rajhi said in a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA that only Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights, while other airlines have yet to obtain the necessary approvals to conduct services from Kuwait International Airport.
Al Rajhi said passengers who booked tickets or carried out transactions with unauthorised airlines can file complaints through the government’s Sahel app, allowing the necessary action to be taken against the violating airlines.
He added that legal measures would be taken against violating airlines in line with applicable regulations.
The Sahel app is the official electronic platform for submitting and following up complaints related to airlines and travel agencies, the spokesman said, adding that it helps protect passenger rights and facilitates the follow-up and resolution process by the relevant teams