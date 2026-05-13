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Kuwait warns travellers against booking with unauthorised airlines

Only Kuwait Airways, Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Only Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights
Only Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights
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Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority has urged travellers against booking tickets with airlines that have not been officially authorised to operate in the country, citing the need to protect passengers’ rights and regulate air traffic operations.

The authority's spokesman Abdullah Al Rajhi said in a statement carried by the state news agency KUNA that only Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways are currently authorised to operate flights, while other airlines have yet to obtain the necessary approvals to conduct services from Kuwait International Airport.

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Al Rajhi said passengers who booked tickets or carried out transactions with unauthorised airlines can file complaints through the government’s Sahel app, allowing the necessary action to be taken against the violating airlines.

He added that legal measures would be taken against violating airlines in line with applicable regulations.

The Sahel app is the official electronic platform for submitting and following up complaints related to airlines and travel agencies, the spokesman said, adding that it helps protect passenger rights and facilitates the follow-up and resolution process by the relevant teams

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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