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Kuwait activates airport emergency plan, suspends flights after Iranian missile and drone attack

Emergency plan activated as casualties, infrastructure damage reported at hub

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Kuwait Halts Flights, Activates Emergency Plan After Iranian Missile and Drone Strike Hits Main Airport Terminal
Kuwait Halts Flights, Activates Emergency Plan After Iranian Missile and Drone Strike Hits Main Airport Terminal

Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Wednesday activated its emergency plan at Kuwait International Airport after Terminal One was struck by Iranian missiles and drones, causing casualties and damage to several facilities, Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi said.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), Al-Rajhi said authorities were responding to the attack in line with established emergency protocols to ensure the safety of workers and passengers and secure airport facilities.

He confirmed that air traffic had been suspended and flights diverted to nearby airports until further notice.

The measure was taken as security and technical contingency plans were being implemented to enable the eventual resumption of airport operations, he added.

Technical teams are assessing the extent of the damage before repair work begins, Al-Rajhi added.

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