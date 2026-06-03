Iranian missiles and drones target Bahrain, Kuwait; US says threats ‘successfully defeated’

US CENTCOM denied IRGC claims of striking the US Fifth Fleet HQ in Bahrain
Highlights
U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said an additional wave of Iranian drones targeting American forces in Kuwait failed to reach their intended targets.
In a statement posted on X, CENTCOM said US air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed multiple drones, adding that no American personnel were injured and no military assets were damaged.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed today that it struck the US 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain and a regional air base with missiles and drones.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) labeled these claims false, confirming that all Iranian attacks on American forces failed. CENTCOM said US forces remain vigilant and ready to defend against any aggression.
The US military that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks on its regional neighbours, and conducted self-defence strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island.
"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbours; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," US Central Command said in a statement.
"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart enroute, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defence forces."
Bahrain's Ministry of Interior has confirmed that the siren has been sounded. "Citizens and residents are requested to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels."
Bahrain has also shut its airspace and grounded civilian flights as threat over the Gulf intensifies.
Significant air defence activity is "ongoing", as the Iran Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says they’re targeting US bases.
Kuwait's military said on Wednesday its air defences were intercepting "hostile" missile and drone attacks, as the sounds of sirens rang out.
"Any sounds of explosions heard are the result of air defense systems intercepting these hostile attacks," the military said on X, without specifying their origin.
Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA reported that the sirens were heard for the second time that night.
Ministry of Interior urged the public not to approach or touch any shrapnel, suspicious objects, or debris, warning of potential danger or explosion risks, and called for immediate reporting via emergency hotline.
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed five people, including a child, and wounded 48, the Lebanese health ministry said.
Those wounded in the strikes across the south included "a doctor and five employees of Tebnine Governmental Hospital, which sustained damage in yet another episode of the series of attacks carried out by the Israeli enemy against hospitals and health centres", the ministry said in a statement.
The US military has disabled an empty oil tanker after it ignored repeated warnings and attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf, US Central Command said. A US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, preventing it from reaching Kharg Island, CentCom said in a statement.
US forces have now disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others since the blockade took effect. The M/T Lexie was transiting international waters when it was intercepted.
Kharg Island, a small coral island in the northern Persian Gulf, serves as the terminal for roughly 90 percent of Iran's crude oil exports. Its deepwater berths allow supertankers to dock and load directly, making it the centerpiece of Iran's petroleum export infrastructure, and a focal point of the ongoing US enforcement effort.
Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon on Tuesday killed five people, including a child, and wounded 48, the Lebanese health ministry said.
Those wounded in the strikes across the south included "a doctor and five employees of Tebnine Governmental Hospital, which sustained damage in yet another episode of the series of attacks carried out by the Israeli enemy against hospitals and health centres", the ministry said in a statement.
Day 95: Rubio says Iran's Khamenei alive and 'increasingly engaging'
Day 94: Kuwait intercepts missiles, drones; Iran halts US talks
Day 93: Trump asked for tougher terms in proposed Iran war deal
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
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Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open