Israeli strikes kill 8 in southern Lebanon, including 2 medics, as border tensions escalate

Health Ministry urges global community to intervene, stop attacks on civilians, medics
At least eight people were killed in separate Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, according to Lebanon's Ministry of Public Health. The dead included two paramedics whose ambulance was hit while responding to emergencies.
The ministry's Emergency Operations Center said an air strike on the town of Housh in the Tyre district killed six people.
The victims included four Syrians and two Palestinians.
In a separate incident, an ambulance operated by the Al-Risala Scout Association was struck in the town of Shahour, the ministry said.
Two paramedics were killed. A third was seriously wounded and underwent emergency surgery.
Lebanon's Health Ministry condemned the attack on the ambulance. It said the strike breached international humanitarian law, which protects medical personnel and emergency responders during armed conflict.
"The targeting of healthcare workers and ambulances is an inhumane and barbaric act," the ministry said.
The ministry called on international organisations and foreign governments to intervene.
It urged them to stop what it described as repeated attacks on civilians and medical workers in southern Lebanon.
The WHO has verified about 190 attacks on healthcare, resulting in 128 healthcare workers were killed and 332 injured in southern Lebanon.
The Health Ministry also paid tribute to emergency crews operating in conflict zones. The ministry said responders continued rescue operations despite constant security risks and limited protection.
The strikes come amid persistent tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border.
Cross-border attacks and military operations have continued despite international efforts to prevent further escalation.
The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the reported strikes.
The latest deaths are likely to intensify concerns over the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers in southern Lebanon.
Months of hostilities have killed residents, displaced communities and damaged infrastructure across border areas.s