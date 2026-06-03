US blockade: Missile cripples crude oil tanker M/T Lexie, preventing it from reaching Iran's Kharg Island

US military enforces Iran port blockade by crippling Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie
US forces disabled an empty oil tanker Tuesday after it ignored repeated warnings and attempted to sail toward an Iranian port in the Arabian Gulf, US Central Command said.
A US aircraft fired a Hellfire missile into the engine room of the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, preventing it from reaching Kharg Island, CentCom said in a statement.
The vessel was transiting international waters when it failed to comply with directions over a 24-hour period.
The US military has enforced a blockade of maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports since April 13.
Officials said US forces have disabled six commercial vessels and redirected 122 others as a ceasefire with Iran continues.
The incident comes amid ongoing efforts to restrict Iran's access to oil exports. No injuries were immediately reported in the statement.