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Strait of Hormuz crisis: US disables commercial ship in Gulf of Oman amid Iran blockade

US aircraft halts Gambia-flagged ship bound for Iran after 20 ignored warnings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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US blocks commercial vessel’s approach to Iranian port amid rising regional tensions
US blocks commercial vessel’s approach to Iranian port amid rising regional tensions

US forces have disabled a Gambia-flagged commercial vessel in the Gulf of Oman that was attempting to sail toward an Iranian port, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The vessel, identified as M/V Lian Star, was reportedly issued more than 20 warnings after being observed moving in international waters in violation of blockade measures. Officials said the crew failed to comply and continued its course toward Iran.

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Ship struck after repeated warnings

CENTCOM said a US aircraft disabled the vessel after repeated non-compliance, bringing its transit to Iran to a halt. The ship is no longer able to continue its journey.

The operation is part of ongoing enforcement actions aimed at preventing commercial shipping from entering or exiting Iranian ports amid heightened tensions in the region.

Wider blockade enforcement continues

US forces have now disabled multiple commercial vessels and redirected hundreds more as part of maritime operations in the Gulf and surrounding waters.

Officials said enforcement efforts remain active as part of a broader strategy to restrict Iranian maritime trade and apply economic pressure.

115 vessels redirected in ongoing campaign

US forces continue to enforce the blockade against Iran. As of May 29, 115 commercial vessels have been redirected to ensure no commerce enters or leaves Iranian ports, officials said.

The latest figures highlight the scale of maritime operations underway, which have significantly disrupted regional shipping routes and global energy transit corridors.

Related Topics:
Donald TrumpAmericaUS-Israel-Iran war

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