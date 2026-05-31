CENTCOM posted on X that American forces 'remain present and vigilant across the region'
Highlights
Israel's military has begun an operation in the Beaufort Ridge and Wadi al-Saluki area of southern Lebanon, the Israel Defense Forces announced, confirming it has crossed the Litani River and expanded operations against Hezbollah targets north of the river.
The IDF said the operation, which began several days ago, is aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, eliminating fighters and removing what it described as direct threats to Israeli civilians.
President Donald Trump has sought to change several terms of a proposal to end the Middle East war, US media reported Saturday, as a finalized deal remains elusive among the parties.
The New York Times reported Trump's changes involved toughening the terms of the deal, and has sent the new framework back to be considered by Iran, according to officials familiar with the proceedings.
The report said it was not immediately clear what the changes entailed, but news site Axios reported Trump wanted to reinforce multiple points of the deal that he personally felt were important, such as what is done to Iran's nuclear material.
The new tweaks could prolong negotiations between the parties for days before a decision is reached on whether the deal would end the war which began after the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on February 28.
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Donald Trump’s Fox News interview shows the US president saying Iran’s “biggest asset” is the “fake news media,” which he claims repeatedly downplays American successes.
“You have a big win in a battle, and they say you lost… it’s just a terrible thing for our country,” Trump said, arguing that negative media coverage undermines US achievements.
US President Donald Trump said Washington is getting closer to reaching an agreement with Iran, while warning that military options remain on the table if negotiations fail.
"We're close to a very good deal," Trump said in an interview with Fox News.
"If you're going to be in a hurry, you're not going to make a good deal, and slowly but surely, we're getting, I think, what we want — and if we don't get what we want, we're going to end it a different way," he added.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) shared new images and details highlighting sustained flight operations aboard US aircraft carriers and warships, emphasizing the role of maintenance crews in keeping aircraft mission-ready.
'Sustained flight operations aboard US aircraft carriers and warships is no easy task,' CENTCOM said in a post on X, adding that skilled maintainers work around the clock to ensure aircraft remain at peak readiness to support any mission.
The post comes as the US military maintains a heightened presence across the region, with CENTCOM previously stating that American forces remain 'present and vigilant' amid ongoing tensions with Iran.
UAE motorists will see fuel prices rise for a fourth consecutive month in June, although the increase was smaller than the sharp jump recorded a month into the Iran war.
The reason is simple: oil prices remain elevated despite recent declines from peak levels. Brent crude averaged around $103 per barrel through much of May, higher than April’s average of roughly $99.
That increase alone keeps upward pressure on UAE fuel prices, which are revised monthly based on global oil averages. At the same time, crude has started cooling from recent highs. Brent fell below the $100 mark last week to around $91 per barrel as of Friday on signs of progress in US-Iran talks.
That leaves June fuel pricing in an in-between phase. Oil is no longer surging the way it did in March and April, but prices are still high enough to prevent a meaningful drop at the pump.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Sunday that it had shot down a US MQ-1 drone, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.
The drone entered Iranian territorial waters with the intention of conducting hostile operations, but was promptly detected and brought down by air defence missiles, the report said.
Earlier on Tuesday, the IRGC said that it reserved the "legitimate and definite" right to retaliate against any ceasefire violations by the United States, adding that its air defence units had shot down a US MQ-9 drone.
According to local media reports, the IRGC also claimed to have fired at a fighter jet that had entered Iranian airspace. This comes after the US said it conducted fresh “self-defence strikes” on Iran.
Despite US President Donald Trump's claim that he had lifted a naval blockade on Iran, Iranian ships are still being barred from passing through the Strait of Hormuz, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
Citing Iranian sailors, the report said the restrictions remain in place and vessels continue to receive warnings from US Central Command not to enter the area.
The US military has disabled a Gambian-flagged vessel that was heading to Iran by firing a missile into its engine room, US Central Command said.
CENTCOM said the M/V Lian Star was en route to an Iranian port when the US military issued “more than 20 warnings” that it was violating the US blockade of Iranian ports.
“A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply,” CENTCOM said on X. “The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.”
US President Donald Trump called Saturday for the cancellation of upcoming concerts celebrating America's 250th anniversary after several musical acts backed out, saying they should be replaced by a political rally headlined by himself.
"We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding: "Cancel it."
Shortly after they were announced as performers in a Washington concert series around the July 4 holiday, multiple musical acts backed out, with some citing the event's politicization.
The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major event on the National Mall organized by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.
he United States warned on Saturday it was "more than capable" of resuming its war with Iran after President Donald Trump said any peace deal must adhere to his red lines, including Tehran never being able to develop nuclear weapons.
The White House had signaled Trump was close to a decision on a potential deal, though Tehran denied there was a final agreement on ending the conflict.
The UAE Fuel Price Committee has announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for June 2026.
Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will be priced at Dh3.95 per litre, compared to Dh3.66 in May, while Special 95 petrol will be set at Dh3.83 per litre, against Dh3.55 last month.
E-Plus petrol will be available at Dh 3.76 per litre, up from Dh3.48 in May.
Diesel prices have dropped to Dh4.33 per litre, down from Dh4.69 the previous month.
Day 92: Hormuz disruption raises summer fuel shortage fears
Day 91: Trump wraps Iran talks without announcement
Day 90: US, Iran reach deal pending Trump's final approval
Day 89: Trump says 'not satisfied' yet on Iran deal
Day 88: Iran condemns US attacks as violation of ceasefire
Day 87:
Day 86:
Day 85: Trump: Iran deal ‘largely negotiated’, Hormuz to open