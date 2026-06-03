IndiGo suspends Kuwait flights until June 4 amid airspace closure

All Kuwait routes halted as airline cites safety amid airspace shutdown
Dubai: Indian carrier IndiGo has suspended its flight operations to and from Kuwait following the ongoing closure of Kuwaiti airspace, the airline announced in a travel advisory posted on its official X account.
According to the advisory, all IndiGo flights to and from Kuwait have been suspended until 1200 hrs on June 4, 2026. The airline described the move as a precautionary measure taken with the safety and well-being of its customers and crew as its highest priority.
IndiGo said it understood the impact the disruption may cause to travellers' plans and expressed regret for the inconvenience. The carrier added that it remains in close coordination with the relevant aviation authorities and is continuously monitoring the situation.
Flight services will resume as soon as conditions permit and safe operating corridors become available, the airline said.
Customers have been advised to check their flight status before proceeding to the airport. Those whose flights are impacted can visit the airline's website to explore available travel options, including rebooking assistance or a full refund.
The airline thanked customers for their patience and understanding, and said it remains committed to providing all possible support during this period.