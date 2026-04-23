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Kuwait reopens airspace after two-month closure

Terminals 4 and 5 to reopen starting from Sunday

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait airport to resume flights gradually after reopening airspace.
Kuwait airport to resume flights gradually after reopening airspace.
AFP

Kuwait has reopened its airspace at Kuwait International Airport starting this evening after a nearly two-month closure, with flights set to resume gradually, the state-run news agency Kuna said on Thursday.

The move marks the start of a phased restart of operations following a temporary precautionary suspension imposed since February 28 amid regional developments. The process will begin with the reopening of Terminals 4 and 5 to selected destinations from Sunday.


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Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resume in line with the highest safety and security standards.

 He added that the reopening forms part of a carefully planned, gradual approach to restoring air traffic, with full operations expected to resume in due course.

 Authorities said damage assessments had been completed following what they described as an Iranian attack and actions by affiliated armed groups, with technical teams undertaking maintenance and repairs to restore operational readiness.

Initial operations will be limited to selected destinations based on operational priorities, with each phase subject to ongoing evaluation before broader expansion.

 Sheikh Hamoud praised the efforts of aviation staff and government entities involved in managing the situation and accelerating recovery and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support in facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports.

 He also highlighted coordination among GCC countries to maintain air traffic continuity during the crisis and credited the political leadership’s support with helping expedite the airport’s reopening.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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