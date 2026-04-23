Terminals 4 and 5 to reopen starting from Sunday
Kuwait has reopened its airspace at Kuwait International Airport starting this evening after a nearly two-month closure, with flights set to resume gradually, the state-run news agency Kuna said on Thursday.
The move marks the start of a phased restart of operations following a temporary precautionary suspension imposed since February 28 amid regional developments. The process will begin with the reopening of Terminals 4 and 5 to selected destinations from Sunday.
Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al Sabah, Chairman of the General Civil Aviation Authority, said the move was coordinated with relevant domestic and international authorities to ensure operations resume in line with the highest safety and security standards.
He added that the reopening forms part of a carefully planned, gradual approach to restoring air traffic, with full operations expected to resume in due course.
Authorities said damage assessments had been completed following what they described as an Iranian attack and actions by affiliated armed groups, with technical teams undertaking maintenance and repairs to restore operational readiness.
Initial operations will be limited to selected destinations based on operational priorities, with each phase subject to ongoing evaluation before broader expansion.
Sheikh Hamoud praised the efforts of aviation staff and government entities involved in managing the situation and accelerating recovery and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s support in facilitating Kuwaiti carriers through its airports.
He also highlighted coordination among GCC countries to maintain air traffic continuity during the crisis and credited the political leadership’s support with helping expedite the airport’s reopening.