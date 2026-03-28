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Kuwait Airways resumes Istanbul flights via Dammam from April 1

Visa support available for Saudi Arabia with confirmed flight bookings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Kuwait Airways resumes Istanbul flights via Dammam from April 1, two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Kuwait Airways resumes Istanbul flights via Dammam from April 1, two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Fridays.
AFP file

The Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) announced it will resume commercial flights to and from Istanbul, Turkey, via Saudi Arabia’s Dammam Airport starting April 1, with two weekly flights on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al-Shatti told KUNA that KAC continues to operate efficiently, adopting a flexible approach to meet changing operational demands and ensure smooth passenger services.

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The airline has prepared to receive travel requests and provide flights to selected destinations.

KAC also offers visa application services for residents travelling to Saudi Arabia, provided they have confirmed flight bookings. Royal and Business Class passengers can use the company’s limousine service to and from Al Khiran Mall, while Economy Class passengers can access it at set rates.

Passengers can check in at the Al Khiran Mall lounge 24 hours before departure, with buses to the land border leaving eight hours before flights.

Those travelling by private vehicle can complete travel procedures at Al Khiran Mall or KAC’s Sabah Al-Salem sales office, with baggage check-in at Dammam Airport three hours before departure. The final check-in is one hour prior to takeoff.

Booking is available via KAC’s call centre at 171, WhatsApp at 009651802050, or through the airline’s sales offices, Al-Shatti added.

What passengers need to know:

  • Flights resume: Kuwait‑Istanbul via Dammam from April 1

  • Schedule: Twice weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays

  • Visa support: Available for Saudi Arabia with confirmed bookings

  • Limousine service: Royal/Business Class; Economy at set rates

  • Check-in: Al Khiran Mall lounge 24h before; buses 8h before flight

  • Baggage check-in: 3h before departure; final check-in 1h prior

  • Booking: Call centre 171, WhatsApp 009651802050, or sales offices

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