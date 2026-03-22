Travel update: Kuwait Airways to resume Cairo flights via Saudi Arabia

Passengers to travel by bus to Dammam Airport; transit visa required
Kuwait Airways (KA) announced Saturday that it will resume scheduled flights to and from Cairo via Dammam Airport in Saudi Arabia starting Thursday, March 26.
According to KUNA, Kuwait Airways will operate four weekly flights on Saturdays, Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.
Passengers will travel via company buses from Kuwait to Dammam Airport. Residents must obtain a transit visa for Saudi Arabia.
Kuwait Airways offers limousine service for Royal and Business Class passengers from their homes to Khairan Mall upon request.
Passengers using private vehicles must collect their boarding pass at Khairan Mall before proceeding to Dammam Airport.
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Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al Shatti told KUNA that passengers will be received at the Khairan Mall terminal on Wednesday, March 25, 24 hours before the flight. He added that the latest time for passenger reception and bus departure to the Nuwaiseeb border crossing is eight hours before the flight.
Al Shatti emphasised that Kuwait Airways will continue to leverage its operational capabilities to ensure smooth travel flow. Flexible and proactive operating plans are in place to keep pace with developments and coordinate with authorities inside and outside Kuwait, providing the best operational alternatives and solutions.
The airline has prepared a designated area at Khairan Mall to ensure passenger safety and comfort, including issuing land transport tickets. Passengers are advised to follow instructions for land transport trips, beginning with baggage weighing and completing check-in procedures. Travel formalities will be completed at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam before departure to Cairo.
Tickets can be booked through the Customer Service Call Center at 171, via WhatsApp at 009651802050, or at Kuwait Airways’ sales offices.