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Travel update: Kuwait Airways to resume Dhaka flights via Dammam

Twice-weekly Kuwait–Bangladesh service returns as carrier expands Dammam hub

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dhaka route relaunch part of wider network restoration through Dammam
Dhaka route relaunch part of wider network restoration through Dammam
AFP

Kuwait Airways has announced the resumption of its commercial flights to and from Dhaka via Dammam International Airport in Saudi Arabia, with services set to operate twice weekly from April 24.

Acting CEO Abdulwahab Al Shatti said the relaunch reflects the importance of the Dhaka route for passengers, adding that the airline is continuing efforts to expand its network and restore destinations through its Dammam operations.

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He noted that routes recently operated via Dammam include London, Cairo, Istanbul, Lahore, Amman, Mumbai and Delhi, among others, according to KUNA.

Al Shatti added that Kuwait Airways currently operates 14 destinations and is working to restore additional routes amid rising travel demand, while ensuring efficient operations and improved connectivity for passengers.

He also said the airline has introduced visa application services to Saudi Arabia for residents, subject to prior booking, and continues coordination with relevant authorities to ensure smooth operations and maintain passenger and crew safety.

Related Topics:
Saudi ArabiaKuwait

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