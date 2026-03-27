Gulf Air extends Dammam flights amid airspace closure

Flights to London, Mumbai and more continue via Dammam amid disruption
Dubai: Gulf Air has extended its temporary flight operations from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, as regional airspace disruptions continue to affect travel plans.
The Bahrain-based carrier will continue operating flights from King Fahd International Airport until April 2026, maintaining connections to several major global cities.
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Flights from Dammam to London Heathrow will run until April 11, while services to destinations including Mumbai, Nairobi, Cairo, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca and Manila will continue until April 30.
The move comes as Bahrain’s airspace, along with parts of the wider region, remains temporarily closed due to ongoing developments.
Gulf Air said it will:
Operate a temporary network of 10 destinations via Dammam
Provide ground transport between Bahrain and Dammam airport
Assist with Saudi transit visas for eligible passengers
However, travellers heading directly to Saudi Arabia must arrange their own visas.
Passengers can book flights through the airline’s website, app or authorised agents.
If you are flying with Gulf Air, expect your journey to route via Dammam for now — and plan ahead for additional travel time between Bahrain and the airport.