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Gulf Air extends Dammam flights amid airspace closure

Flights to London, Mumbai and more continue via Dammam amid disruption

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Gulf Air will also provide ground transportation between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.
Gulf Air will also provide ground transportation between Bahrain and King Fahd International Airport for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights.
Gulf News Archive

Dubai: Gulf Air has extended its temporary flight operations from Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, as regional airspace disruptions continue to affect travel plans.

The Bahrain-based carrier will continue operating flights from King Fahd International Airport until April 2026, maintaining connections to several major global cities.

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Flights from Dammam to London Heathrow will run until April 11, while services to destinations including Mumbai, Nairobi, Cairo, Chennai, Bangkok, Casablanca and Manila will continue until April 30.

The move comes as Bahrain’s airspace, along with parts of the wider region, remains temporarily closed due to ongoing developments.

What passengers need to know

Gulf Air said it will:

  • Operate a temporary network of 10 destinations via Dammam

  • Provide ground transport between Bahrain and Dammam airport

  • Assist with Saudi transit visas for eligible passengers

However, travellers heading directly to Saudi Arabia must arrange their own visas.

Passengers can book flights through the airline’s website, app or authorised agents.

If you are flying with Gulf Air, expect your journey to route via Dammam for now — and plan ahead for additional travel time between Bahrain and the airport.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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