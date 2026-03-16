Flight cancelled or delayed in UAE? 10 things you’re entitled to right now

Dubai: Flight disruptions linked to Middle East airspace closures have left thousands of UAE travellers stranded or scrambling for alternatives. For many, the key question is simple: what can you actually claim when your flight falls apart?

Your rights are defined under the General Civil Aviation Authority’s Passenger Welfare Programme, the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, and the Montreal Convention. Here’s what you are entitled to—and how to secure it:

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.