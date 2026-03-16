Flight cancelled or delayed in UAE? 10 things you’re entitled to right now

Know when you can claim meals, hotels, refunds, or rebooking under UAE rules
Dubai: Flight disruptions linked to Middle East airspace closures have left thousands of UAE travellers stranded or scrambling for alternatives. For many, the key question is simple: what can you actually claim when your flight falls apart?
Your rights are defined under the General Civil Aviation Authority’s Passenger Welfare Programme, the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, and the Montreal Convention. Here’s what you are entitled to—and how to secure it:
Once delays cross certain thresholds, you can claim basic support:
After 2 hours: meals and refreshments
After 3 hours: access to calls or emails
After 6+ hours or overnight: hotel stay and transport
This applies even if the disruption is outside the airline’s control.
What to do:
Ask for vouchers or assistance at the airport
If unavailable, pay and claim back with receipts
If your flight is cancelled:
You can choose a full refund
Or rebooking on the next available flight
You are not required to accept vouchers unless you prefer them.
What to do:
Decide quickly based on urgency
Use online tools to secure alternatives faster
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Compensation depends on the cause:
Airline-related issues → you may be eligible
Airspace closures, conflict, security risks → compensation usually not available
Current disruptions linked to regional tensions typically fall into the second category.
What to do:
Focus on refunds and rebooking first
Treat compensation as conditional, not guaranteed
Even when payouts don’t apply:
You can still claim meals, accommodation, and transfers
These fall under your basic passenger rights
What to do:
Request support before spending your own money
Keep receipts if you need to claim later
Some expenses may still qualify, depending on the situation:
Meals during long delays
Hotel stays if stranded overnight
Transport between airport and accommodation
Eligibility depends on the cause and your ticket conditions.
What to do:
Keep all receipts
Submit claims under delay or disruption categories
Airlines may offer:
Travel vouchers
Credit notes
Alternative routes
You are still entitled to a refund if your flight is cancelled.
What to do:
Compare options before accepting
Do not feel pressured to take vouchers
Under the Montreal Convention:
You can claim for proven financial losses caused by delays
This includes additional expenses you can document
However, claims must be supported with evidence and may take time.
What to do:
Document every cost clearly
Keep communication records
If you cannot continue your journey:
You can request assistance with accommodation and next steps
Airlines and airport authorities may coordinate support
What to do:
Stay in contact with airline representatives
Monitor official updates before making decisions
Your rights depend partly on:
Fare type
Airline policy
Route and booking conditions
What to do:
Review your ticket conditions immediately
Check flexibility rules for changes and refunds
In large disruptions:
Seats on alternative flights fill quickly
Delays reduce your options
What to do:
Track airline notifications in real time
Secure the earliest available alternative
If your flight has been delayed or cancelled:
You can claim care and support
You can request a refund or rebooking
You may not receive compensation if disruption is linked to conflict
Your outcome depends on how quickly you act—and how well you document your claim.