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Flight cancelled or delayed in UAE? 10 things you’re entitled to right now

Know when you can claim meals, hotels, refunds, or rebooking under UAE rules

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
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A man looks at a departure board displaying multiple canceled and delayed flights.
A man looks at a departure board displaying multiple canceled and delayed flights.
AFP-ANDREW HARNIK

Dubai: Flight disruptions linked to Middle East airspace closures have left thousands of UAE travellers stranded or scrambling for alternatives. For many, the key question is simple: what can you actually claim when your flight falls apart?

Your rights are defined under the General Civil Aviation Authority’s Passenger Welfare Programme, the UAE Commercial Transactions Law, and the Montreal Convention. Here’s what you are entitled to—and how to secure it:

1. Meals, communication, hotel stays

Once delays cross certain thresholds, you can claim basic support:

  • After 2 hours: meals and refreshments

  • After 3 hours: access to calls or emails

  • After 6+ hours or overnight: hotel stay and transport

This applies even if the disruption is outside the airline’s control.

What to do:

  • Ask for vouchers or assistance at the airport

  • If unavailable, pay and claim back with receipts

2. Full refund or free rebooking

If your flight is cancelled:

  • You can choose a full refund

  • Or rebooking on the next available flight

You are not required to accept vouchers unless you prefer them.

What to do:

  • Decide quickly based on urgency

  • Use online tools to secure alternatives faster

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3. Refund, rebooking in some cases

Compensation depends on the cause:

  • Airline-related issues → you may be eligible

  • Airspace closures, conflict, security risks → compensation usually not available

Current disruptions linked to regional tensions typically fall into the second category.

What to do:

  • Focus on refunds and rebooking first

  • Treat compensation as conditional, not guaranteed

4. Care even without compensation

Even when payouts don’t apply:

  • You can still claim meals, accommodation, and transfers

  • These fall under your basic passenger rights

What to do:

  • Request support before spending your own money

  • Keep receipts if you need to claim later

5. Reimbursement for delays

Some expenses may still qualify, depending on the situation:

  • Meals during long delays

  • Hotel stays if stranded overnight

  • Transport between airport and accommodation

Eligibility depends on the cause and your ticket conditions.

What to do:

  • Keep all receipts

  • Submit claims under delay or disruption categories

6. Choose—not accept what’s offered

Airlines may offer:

  • Travel vouchers

  • Credit notes

  • Alternative routes

You are still entitled to a refund if your flight is cancelled.

What to do:

  • Compare options before accepting

  • Do not feel pressured to take vouchers

7. Claim under international rules

Under the Montreal Convention:

  • You can claim for proven financial losses caused by delays

  • This includes additional expenses you can document

However, claims must be supported with evidence and may take time.

What to do:

  • Document every cost clearly

  • Keep communication records

8. Support if you’re stranded abroad

If you cannot continue your journey:

  • You can request assistance with accommodation and next steps

  • Airlines and airport authorities may coordinate support

What to do:

  • Stay in contact with airline representatives

  • Monitor official updates before making decisions

9. Clarity on your ticket terms

Your rights depend partly on:

  • Fare type

  • Airline policy

  • Route and booking conditions

What to do:

  • Review your ticket conditions immediately

  • Check flexibility rules for changes and refunds

10. Act fast—and it matters

In large disruptions:

  • Seats on alternative flights fill quickly

  • Delays reduce your options

What to do:

  • Track airline notifications in real time

  • Secure the earliest available alternative

Quick takeaways for you now

If your flight has been delayed or cancelled:

  • You can claim care and support

  • You can request a refund or rebooking

  • You may not receive compensation if disruption is linked to conflict

Your outcome depends on how quickly you act—and how well you document your claim.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
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