To combat this, authorities in Dubai and the UAE have rolled out initiatives that assist passengers in such situations. Moreover, UAE airlines have also outlined what travellers can do, how refunds work and where passengers can escalate complaints.

Most UAE carriers say that if a booking was made via an agent, the refund must usually be processed by that agency. This means airlines may approve the refund, but the travel agent controls the payment timeline — which can vary significantly.

Emirates says passengers booked on flights departing up to and including May 31 can rebook to the same destination — or another destination in the same region — for travel up to June 15 without change fees.

Travellers are also advised to check whether they booked directly with the airline or through a third party, as this often determines who handles refunds and itinerary changes first.

TripAdvisor says most tours and experiences qualify for free cancellation up to 24 hours before the scheduled start time, usually allowing travellers to receive a full refund. However, cancellations made less than 24 hours before the activity typically result in full penalties.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.