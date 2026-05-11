Dubai launches new complaint system as airlines update refund and rebooking rules
Dubai: Flight disruptions linked to the ongoing Middle East conflict are leaving many UAE travellers facing cancellations, delayed refunds, sudden itinerary changes, and difficulty reaching travel agents.
Passengers who booked through third-party travel agencies are also facing confusion about who is responsible for processing refunds or rebooking flights, especially when airlines and agents redirect customers to one another.
To combat this, authorities in Dubai and the UAE have rolled out initiatives that assist passengers in such situations. Moreover, UAE airlines have also outlined what travellers can do, how refunds work and where passengers can escalate complaints.
The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has introduced a new Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive to provide passengers with a clearer way to lodge complaints against airlines and licensed travel agents.
Travellers can now:
File complaints directly with the authority
Track complaint status online
Submit feedback about airline or travel agent services
The move comes as many passengers struggle with delayed responses during the current wave of disruptions affecting regional air travel.
The authority said the directive creates a formal process for handling disputes related to delays, cancellations and service issues.
According to the regulator, airlines and licensed travel agents operating in Dubai must also cooperate in resolving complaints and comply with defined service standards.
One of the biggest complaints from travellers is delayed refunds when tickets are booked through third-party travel agencies rather than directly with airlines.
Most UAE carriers say that if a booking was made via an agent, the refund must usually be processed by that agency. This means airlines may approve the refund, but the travel agent controls the payment timeline — which can vary significantly.
Many passengers are also reporting difficulty reaching agents during the current disruption, according to social media posts.
Another major issue is confusion over fare rules. Not all tickets qualify for full cash refunds, particularly low-cost or “Basic” fares. In some cases, travellers are only offered airline credit instead of a money-back guarantee.
Airlines are advising passengers to carefully check fare conditions, cancellation deadlines, refund eligibility, and whether only taxes are eligible for reimbursement.
Airlines are also warning travellers about unusually high demand for customer service due to regional flight disruptions. Long wait times are becoming common, with several carriers encouraging passengers to use online booking management tools, monitor flight status pages and rebook digitally instead of calling customer centres.
Emirates says passengers booked on flights departing up to and including May 31 can rebook to the same destination — or another destination in the same region — for travel up to June 15 without change fees.
Passengers can:
Rebook online through “Manage Booking”
Request refunds for cancelled trips
Seek refunds for unused portions of multi-leg journeys
However, Emirates says passengers who booked through travel agents must contact the agent directly for refund processing and rebooking support.
The airline also notes that extras such as paid seats or upgrades are not refunded automatically and require separate refund requests.
Refunds booked directly with Emirates are expected to take around 15 business days, although banks may affect timelines.
The airline says fare conditions still apply to many voluntary booking changes.
Etihad Airways allows passengers to request refunds up to two hours before departure, provided check-in has not already been completed.
Passengers can:
Cancel online through “Manage”
Contact live chat support
Track refund status online
Etihad says:
Partially used tickets are refunded only for unused portions
Non-refundable fares may only qualify for tax refunds
Full refunds are available within 24 hours of booking if departure is at least seven days away
The airline says travellers who booked through agencies must contact those agencies directly for refunds.
Etihad also says passengers who have not received refunds after 45 days should first check with their bank or credit card provider before escalating the issue.
Air Arabia says refund rules depend heavily on fare type.
According to the airline:
“Basic” fares are generally non-refundable and may only be retained as travel credit
“Value” fares can usually be cancelled up to 24 hours before departure
“Ultimate” fares may allow cancellations up to eight hours before departure
The airline says cancellation fees may apply depending on the fare and route.
Passengers whose flights are cancelled by the airline are generally entitled to:
Free rebooking
Or a full refund
Air Arabia also warns that missed flights usually result in forfeited tickets.
flydubai says cancelled bookings are generally refunded through flydubai vouchers rather than cash refunds, depending on fare type.
Passengers who booked directly through the airline can:
Cancel through “Manage Booking”
Receive vouchers by email
Change dates or add services online
However, travellers who booked through travel partners or agents must contact those providers directly.
The airline also says codeshare and interline bookings cannot be changed through its website or app.
Experts and regulators are urging passengers to:
Keep screenshots and booking records
Read fare conditions carefully
Use official airline websites for updates
Request written confirmation of refunds or rebookings
Escalate unresolved complaints through the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority if necessary
Travellers are also advised to check whether they booked directly with the airline or through a third party, as this often determines who handles refunds and itinerary changes first.
Travellers who booked tours, attractions or experiences through Tripadvisor or its booking partner, Viator, may experience a different refund process, especially during periods of regional disruption.
TripAdvisor says most tours and experiences qualify for free cancellation up to 24 hours before the scheduled start time, usually allowing travellers to receive a full refund. However, cancellations made less than 24 hours before the activity typically result in full penalties.
The company said refund eligibility ultimately depends on the individual supplier’s cancellation policy, with some operators requiring 48 hours’ notice instead.