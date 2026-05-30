Burjeel Hospital opens ‘VAT Refund Counter’ at Yas Mall for World No Tobacco Day 2026

Open May 31to June 6, the counter prompts vape users to rethink habits
At first glance, it looks like a refund counter inside one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest malls. A desk, waiting visitors, and receipts being issued. But this refund desk on the Ground Floor of Yas Mall is not offering cash. Instead, it offers clarity on health.
The VAT Refund Counter, short for Vape and Tobacco Refund Counter, launched by Burjeel Hospital in line with World No Tobacco Day, is an immersive public health intervention that invites visitors to understand what vaping and tobacco may have been taking from their health. Designed to mirror the familiar language of retail, the activation uses on-site health screenings and personalized VAT receipts to turn invisible risks into visible, personal data. Instead of a cash refund, visitors receive a personalized VAT receipt featuring their health data.
The activation has been developed in line with the World Health Organization’s official theme for World No Tobacco Day 2026, Unmasking the Appeal: Countering Nicotine and Tobacco Addiction. By placing the intervention inside one of Abu Dhabi’s busiest shopping destinations, Burjeel Hospital is bringing the clinical conversation out of the hospital and into a real-world consumer environment where habits, choices, and brand influence often take shape.
“People know that tobacco and nicotine are harmful. At the VAT Refund Counter, we help them see the impact on their own health. This is not an awareness program. It is a data-led experience that allows people to reflect on what vaping and tobacco may already be taking from their bodies. The goal is to create a meaningful step that can lead to action,” said Dr Trilok Chand, Consultant & HOD Respiratory Medicine, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.
The VAT Refund Counter follows Burjeel Hospital’s unique approach to public health engagement. Last year, the hospital created a Smokers Lounge that appeared to be a luxurious space for smokers, but was in fact an anti-tobacco experience offering lung function tests, health insights, and a moment of reflection. The activation reached more than 400,000 views and generated over 13,000 engagements, sparking conversations beyond traditional healthcare settings.
This year’s activation goes further by using the familiar language of retail to challenge the appeal of nicotine products. With vaping increasingly marketed through flavors, sleek devices, discreet use, and lifestyle-led positioning, the VAT Refund Counter deliberately brings vape and tobacco into one conversation.
“Many people underestimate the impact of smoking and vaping because the effects are not always immediately visible. When people see their own results, the conversation becomes personal. That shift from general awareness to individual understanding can be a powerful first step toward seeking medical support,” said Dr Chand.
The VAT Refund Counter is open from May 31 to June 6, 2026, daily from 10am to 10pm. Participants can undergo basic health checks, receive personalised insights, and access follow-up care pathways through Burjeel Hospital.