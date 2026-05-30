Burjeel Hospital opens ‘VAT Refund Counter’ at Yas Mall for World No Tobacco Day 2026

“People know that tobacco and nicotine are harmful. At the VAT Refund Counter, we help them see the impact on their own health. This is not an awareness program. It is a data-led experience that allows people to reflect on what vaping and tobacco may already be taking from their bodies. The goal is to create a meaningful step that can lead to action,” said Dr Trilok Chand, Consultant & HOD Respiratory Medicine, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi.