UAE flights and airport updates: Airlines issue travel advisories amid unstable weather

Passengers urged to check flight status and allow extra time for airport journeys
Dubai: Travellers flying from the UAE are being urged to plan ahead as unstable weather continues across parts of the country, potentially affecting airport operations and flight schedules.
Airlines including Emirates, Flydubai, Air Arabia and Etihad Airways, along with airport authorities, have issued advisories warning passengers to check flight updates before heading to the airport.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the UAE remains under the influence of a surface and upper-air low-pressure system bringing cloudy skies, rainfall and strong winds across several areas.
Rain is expected to affect many parts of the country before conditions gradually improve over the weekend.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
• Adverse weather may affect UAE flights and airport journeys this week
• Passengers advised to check flight status before leaving home
• Allow extra travel time when heading to airports
• Some airlines operating reduced flight schedules
• Limited flight changes, refunds and rebooking options available
Dubai Airports has warned travellers that adverse weather between March 23 and 27 could affect journeys to airports.
Passengers travelling to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are advised to allow additional time for their journey and check flight status directly with airlines.
Meanwhile, Sharjah International Airport has also urged passengers to stay updated on flight information, noting that weather conditions may impact some schedules.
Authorities stressed that reduced visibility and wet roads could slow travel to airports.
Passengers departing Dubai between March 23 and 27 are advised to allow extra travel time due to adverse weather and operational conditions at Dubai International Airport.
Key reminders:
Check flight status before leaving for the airport
Arrive at least 2 hours before scheduled departure
Update contact details via the Emirates website to receive alerts
Monitor emails and online notifications for changes or cancellations
The airline is also operating a limited number of flights due to regional operational conditions.
Customer options:
Rebook flights up to 31 May 2026
Request a refund via emirat.es/refund
Travel agents can assist with bookings made through them
Pet travel update: Emirates SkyCargo has resumed support for pet transportation bookings from the UAE, with a dedicated team handling requests for passengers travelling with animals.
Etihad is operating a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations. Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated, and new tickets are available at etihad.com.
Only go to the airport with a confirmed booking or if contacted by Etihad
Check flight status: etihad.com/flight-status
Update contact details: etihad.com/manage
Tickets issued on/before Feb 28 for travel Feb 28 – Apr 15, 2026 can be rebooked or refunded free of charge until May 15, 2026
Beware of fake accounts; Etihad will never request passwords, payment info, or one-time codes via social media
Network expansion: Etihad has launched new services to Charlotte and Kabul, offering enhanced long-haul comfort and connectivity.
Flydubai said adverse weather could affect operations at Dubai International Airport.
Passenger reminders:
Allow extra travel time to and from the airport due to weather
Ceck flight status before leaving home
Travel only with a confirmed booking
Update contact details via Manage Your Booking on flydubai.com
Check baggage allowance before travelling
Arrive at least 4 hours before departure
Check-in closes 60 minutes before departure
Monitor airport screens for your departure gate
The airline is currently operating flights with a reduced schedule, and flight durations or transit times may be longer due to temporary rerouting of flight paths. Passengers are advised to check operational updates regularly before heading to the airport.
Air Arabia has also issued a reminder that unsettled weather may affect operations at airports in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.
Passengers are advised to take precautions and check updates before travelling:
Check your flight status before heading to the airport
Travel only with a confirmed booking
Keep your contact details updated via website
Safety remains the top priority
Air Arabia is operating selected routes from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah until April 15, 2026.
Destinations include: Vienna, Dhaka, Cairo, Addis Ababa, Athens, Mumbai, Delhi, Milan, Istanbul, Riyadh, Bangkok, and more.
One free date change within 30 days
Full credit voucher
Full refund to original payment
Manage your booking online or through your travel agent to receive updates and notifications.
Travel advisory Adverse weather may affect operations across UAE airports. Allow extra time, check your flight status, and do not travel without confirmation. Safety remains the top priority.